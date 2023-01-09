Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship - Visit of the Honourable Andrew Hastie MP, Shadow Minister for Defence of Australia, 10 to 19 January 2023

The Honourable Andrew Hastie MP, Shadow Minister for Defence of Australia, will visit Singapore under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) from 10 to 19 January 2023. He is the 74th Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellow and the sixth from Australia.

During his visit, Mr Hastie will call on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. He will be hosted to lunch by Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen, and a welcome dinner by LKYEF Chairman Lee Tzu Yang. Mr Hastie will also receive briefings by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track record and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and strengthening bilateral relations with Singapore.

9 JANUARY 2023