At 8.5% CAGR, Vacuum Grease Market Size Worth US$185.3 million by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Demand for Vacuum Grease in Food Processing Industry

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Vacuum Grease Market is forecast to reach US$185.3 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027. Rising individual preferences for a wide range of vacuum grease products such as fluorocarbon, hydrocarbon, and silicone, in the food and beverage industry as well as in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the global vacuum grease market over the forecast period. Increased food processing industries require advanced packaging and components storage, including vacuum grease in various countries. The demand for vacuum grease to provide lubrication in high temperature and pressure situations is growing due to the rising usage of high precision machinery working in vacuum environments. Its traction is also inclining as a result of its widespread recognition as a safe sealant in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food processing, automotive, and aerospace. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15086/vacuum-grease-market.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vacuum Grease Market highlights the following areas -

1. Europe dominated the vacuum grease market due to the rapidly rising demand for vacuum grease owing to its wide acceptance as a safe sealant between industries such as food processing, automotive and aerospace.

2. The increasing number of food processing industries and the growing need for high-quality packaging for sealing and increasing mechanical applications for vacuum and pressure systems are driving the market growth.

3. Innovative product development and government support for research and development activities are expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2020 GP Global, a lubricants company based in the United Arab Emirates, planned to invest US$ 14 million in a greenfield lubricant blending factory in western India, which will produce grease, lubricants, and white oil.

4. Rapidly rising use of high-precision machines operating under vacuum conditions has led to the increasing demand for vacuum grease to provide lubrication in high temperature and pressure environments.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15086



Segmental Analysis:

1. Fluorocarbon-based vacuum grease segment has dominated the market for vacuum grease market in 2021. Chemically inert fluorocarbon-based vacuum greases provide improved lubrication in vacuum systems. Fluorinated oil, which is manufactured from perfluoroalkyl polyether and fluorocarbon thickener, is the basis oil for fluorocarbon-based vacuum greases.

2. Europe dominated the vacuum grease market in 2021 with more than 45%. The highly developed food processing industries in UK, Germany, and France coupled with continuous investment in the region to advance the automotive and aerospace industries has raised the market growth over the years.

3. Laboratory & Industrial equipment sector has dominated the market for vacuum grease market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The lubricant vacuum grease has a low volatility. Alcohol, esters, alkalis, and water are all resistant to it. It also protects components and equipment from corrosion and fusing, resulting in less wear.

4. Vacuum grease is used for a wide range of applications in the food and beverage sector. They are mainly used for sealing purposes in food processing industries.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vacuum Grease Industry are -

1. The Chemours Company (DuPont)

2. Dow Corning

3. M&I Materials Ltd

4. Solvay S.A

5. Castrol Ltd



Click on the following link to buy the Vacuum Grease Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15086



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Industrial Lubricants Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15901/industrial-lubricants-market.html

B. Grease Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Grease-Market-Research-503240



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062