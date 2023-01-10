Headwolf's Bestselling 8′′ Fpad1 Receives Upgrade Fpad2
Fpad2 Great 8′′ Budget Tablet: Android 12, 5500mAh, 4G+64G, Unisoc T310 2.0GHz CPU, Google Kids SpaceSHENZHEN, CHINA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headwolf Fpad2 is not just a great 8′′ budget tablet, but also a study helper equipped with the Google Kids Space.
headwolf, an electronics brand dedicated to providing the ultimate cost-effective experience, has launched the Fpad2, the second product in its 8-inch series of tablet Fpad. The Fpad2 continues the fine craftsmanship of the Fpad1, with the Unisoc T310 2.0GHz CPU, 5MP front and rear cameras, and an HD IPS display with 1280×800 resolution. In addition, the Fpad2 has four distinct changes, android 12 system, larger capacity battery, bigger memory, more supported frequency bands.
1. The newest Android 12
Android 12 focuses on personalization and is secure by default and private by design. Besides, it can make your experience more fluid and efficient by simplifying interaction, which reduces the CPU time needed for core system services by up to 22% and the use of big cores by the system server by up to 15%.
2. Great battery
To guaranteed entertainment at will, Fpad2 comes with a large 5500mAh battery for up to 8.5 hours of continuous movie playback, more than 30% higher than the battery capacity of most tablets on the market (4000mAh). Simply speaking, Fpad2 can meet your all-day need.
3. Giant capacity
Equipped with Unisoc high-end series CPU T310, Fpad2 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM, expandable up to 512 GB/FAT32 format. HD movie 130+ (500M/film) Lossless music 2500+ (25M/song)
HD photos 12,500+ (5M/photo)
4. More frequency bands, 4G LTE to cover most of the world
GSM：B2/3/5/8
WCDMA：B1/2/5/8
FDD:B1/2/3/5/7/8/19/20/28A
TDD: B41
Headwolf Fpad2 can be available at $109.99 on its premiere sale. There is also good news, the Fpad2 comes in two colors, gray and blue, while the Fpad1 is only available in gray.
