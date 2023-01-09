Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Size Expected To Reach $9 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company's Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market forecast, the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $9.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The growth in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is due to the increase in number of old age patients seeking treatments and surgeries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market share. Major players in the vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market include Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom Holdings), SunTech Medical (Halma plc), Masimo Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC.

Trending Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment companies are increasingly investing in the research and development of wearable health devices (WHDs). WHDs are smart electronic devices that can be worn by a consumer and are capable of tracking information related to health and fitness. These devices facilitate better monitoring of health and can help in early diagnosis and guidance from doctors. For instance, the ViSi Mobile developed by Sotera Wireless is a wearable device that can provide many vital parameters such as heart rate, respiration rate, oxygen saturation, pulse rate, etc. VitalTag is another wearable device developed as part of the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate program to detect and monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature, and blood pressure. Current Health recently got FDA approval for an artificial intelligence-powered wearable device that monitors patient vital signs at the hospital and home.

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Market Segments

· By Product Type: Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices, Pulse Oximeters, Temperature Monitoring Devices

· By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home Care Settings

· By Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices: Aneroid BP Monitors, Digital BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

· By Pulse Oximeters: Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters, Fingertip Pulse Oximeters, Hand-held Pulse Oximeters, Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

· By Temperature Monitoring Devices: Digital Thermometers, Infrared Thermometers, Temperature Strips

· By Geography: The global vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment are used to monitor critical parameters such as blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological parameters.

Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market size, drivers and trends, vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market growth across geographies. The vital parameter monitoring devices and equipment global market research helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

