Heinz Siegfried in the fast lane
The 52-year-old Austrian Heinz Siegfried really stepped on the gas at the end of 2022.VIENNA, AUSTRIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 52-year-old Austrian Heinz Siegfried really stepped on the gas at the end of 2022. The trained specialist salesman has always had a passion for music and video production, but only now has he found the time and courage to pursue his artistic path.
He has published 2 books. The English language thriller "Alone! - Fight against the enemy", there is even the song "Alone!" with music video. The film adaptation of the book is already under discussion. However, nothing has been decided yet.
A novel-like biography about his uncle Wolfgang and his turbulent life in Graz in the 80s and 90s, "One step forward and two back". he also wrote together with him. A novel that entertains and wants to point to various family problems and ways out of crises with a wink.
What are his plans?
"I would like to start in 2023 with a film documentary about faith, spiritism and paranormal phenomena. I've been working on this for a long time and filming should finally start this year! There will also be many interesting interviews and life stories of a wide variety of people. Some really unbelievable…"
The documentation is primarily intended to question belief in itself. Especially with regard to new scientific findings. "How does this all come together?" Heinz Siegfried Pestner asks himself. "Is there more between heaven and earth than we can imagine? Or is it all just imagination?"
The question of whether there are spirits or angels is examined as well as the topic "What comes after death?" How do strong believers deal with the loss of loved ones and some may even have lost their faith because of it?
After 2022 went well for Heinz Siegfried Pestner, not much can go wrong in 2023!
Heinz Siegfried Pestner
Heinz Pestner
+43 69910626119
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok