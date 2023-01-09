Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to their health and well-being, people have different relationships with health providers. Sometimes they passively listen to a doctor or other skilled practitioner. Sometimes they do research, take an active role, and even seek a specialist’s advice. Sadly, there are times when people have complaints that might be dismissed by the doctor, or labelled unresolvable, and the relationship ends. The best results though, can be achieved from a partnership—when patients who are knowledgeable and inquisitive, and want to explore treatment options work with a doctor who takes a highly personalized approach. Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch, a long-time provider of OBGYN and Internal Medicine care in the Midwest, is that kind of foresighted and committed doctor.

“As a teaching doctor, I have a sense of duty to empower people with knowledge. So, you will understand what is going on inside your body to a greater extent. And become an excellent steward of your own health. And so that you can navigate the medical system more easily and successfully for the rest of your healthy life.”

That is what the doctor has said in her books and about her unique approach. This January, she will be continuing her discussions on the radio, about how to advocate for yourself and become a greater part of the healing process. She will start with a method of care that creates an active and ongoing process of helping the body heal itself. It seems revolutionary but is quite sensible —introducing a serum to the body that enables it to activate signals at the cellular level and trigger reactions everywhere that protein-based serum might be needed. Think of it this way, you would take an aspirin for a sore shoulder, but that aspirin then goes to work everyplace in the body where pain and inflammation currently exist.

Talking about something novel is fitting for the New Year when people are traditionally looking ahead. While regenerative therapies might be forward-thinking, they are not really that new, and have been time tested and even FDA examined (though not on a very broad scale.) During her shows, Dr. Mondloch will share some exciting and personal case studies in regenerative care, including how such therapies helped her own husband to overcome excruciating and debilitating knee problems.

Dr. Mondloch describes herself as a wellness physician, someone who works to keep people out of hospitals, away from costly medical office visits, and off of the common medications that can have scary side effects. She accomplishes her goals with promising options that have included bioidentical hormones and exosomes (the name for the new protein serum and a more portable generation of stem cell therapy.) And she also taps into a rare and deep level of concern for each individual and their health complaints.

Listen in to learn the exciting things happening in the New Year and medical health treatment.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Victoria J. Mondloch in interviews every Tuesday at Noon. She will speak with Doug Llewelyn on January 10th and then Jim Masters on the 17th, 24th and 31st.

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

To learn more about Dr. Mondloch please go to one of her websites such as https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/