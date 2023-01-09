Submit Release
New era in China: American playwright finds fresh inspiration

BEIJING, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Elyse Ribbons, who has been in China for nearly 20 years, is a playwright and director at Chengdu's Star Theater. She is obsessed with Chinese Opera, tea, and calligraphy, and shares these on Twitter and TikTok.

She believes that there are connections between different cultures and languages. If we can find those connections, people will be naturally intrigued.

Take calligraphy as an example, Ribbons explains that it's like painting, only that this type of painting is of Chinese characters. Some of her fans expressed their awe at what Elyse has shared in their comments, saying that they can now have different thoughts about China, about Chinese culture.

https://youtu.be/mVmowVafXUg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-era-in-china-american-playwright-finds-fresh-inspiration-301716276.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

