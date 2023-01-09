New 2023 ezPaycheck with new federal and State Tax Tables For Employers To Get Ready for 2023 Payroll

Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2023 ezPaycheck payroll software with 2023 tax tables and current W2, W3, 941 and 940 forms to get ready for 2023. Trial version is available at halfpricesoft.com with no cost or obligation.

ATLANTA, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New 2023 year version of ezPaycheck payroll software has just been released by Halfpricesoft.com. The latest version processes payroll for both contractors (1099) and employees (W2). This makes it perfect for business owners to file forms for 2022 and get ready for 2023. This new version is released with 2023 tax tables and current tax forms.

"Halfpricesoft.com has just released the 2023 tax tables in ezPaycheck payroll software to get ready for 2023 payroll." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

Small Businesses searching to save money on payroll processing and tax reporting can try out ezPaycheck 2023 for 30 days with no cost or obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

The unique features include but are not limited to:

ezPaycheck prints W2 forms in 4-up format

Supports W2 and 1099 Employees

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semi monthly and monthly pay periods

Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions

Supports both miscellaneous checks and payroll calculation checks

Supports both blank computer checks or preprinted checks

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Copy A pre printed forms required for W2 and W3)

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports networks for multiple users (additional cost).

Priced at $139 per computer, per calendar year. Halfpricesoft.com is currently offering a bundle for 2022 and 2023 for a limited time at $159.00. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

