LBank Exchange Will List SHIKOKU INU (SHIK) on January 9, 2023

As a decentralized memecoin experiment with far-reaching goals, SHIKOKU INU (SHIK) is here to create a decentralized ecosystem of applications and tools, and educate investors about self-custody in an engaging way. The SHIK token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on January 9, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SHIKOKU INU

SHIKOKU INU is a decentralized experiment, launched on the 7th of November 2022, by the founder, Shikoshi, as a fresh opportunity for those who were struggling in the midst of the biggest bear market since.

The community of SHIKOKU INU is agile and tenacious, just like Shikoku Ken, the loyal protectors of the Japanese mountainous island of Shikoku. Born out of trials and tribulation, the SHIKOKU INU community is one of the strongest communities, supportive of one another, and pushing each other towards success.

Furthermore, SHIKOKU INU proposes a novel concept for community retention and engagement. That is, the publishing of the private key of the developer account for all to see and use, to harbor a truly decentralized community. SHIKOKU INU has no permanent allotted owner, instead, it is owned by all that wish to own it.

In addition to the main page, there're various websites belonging to SHIKOKU INU that merge to create a complete decentralized ecosystem called SIDE (Shikoku Inu Decentralized Ecosystem). These websites include shikoku.app, a hub for decentralized applications; shikoku.space, a community blackboard space where members can collaborate on ideas and bring them to fruition; shikoku.world, an area for a world map of the SHIKOKU INU community; shikoku.life, an area for mental health checks for members of the SHIKOKU INU community, as well as tips and tricks for things in their day to day life; shikoku.store, a hub for official SHIKOKU INU merchandise; shikoku.fun, an area for all things fun such as community games, events, and get-togethers; and many more. By the development of the SIDE with SHIK being the centerpiece and store of value, it aims to create a thriving community full of creators, investors, developers, and holders.

SHIKOKU INU plans to assist the common investor with knowledge on how to safely custody their assets in an interesting and engaging way, while allowing them to be part of a decentralized and vibrant community of those with similar goals. SHIKOKU INU, while beginning as an experiment, plans to grow into a decentralized ecosystem, where the value will be provided by the community, for the community, and for those outside the community who are looking to learn more about decentralization and cryptocurrency as a whole.

About SHIK Token

SHIKOKU INU (SHIK) resides on the Ethereum blockchain. The most simplistic ERC-20 contract was used, ensuring stability in trades without outliers and efficiency in gas processing for those who wish to trade it. Although SHIK begins as a decentralized experiment, coupled with what can most succinctly be referred to as a meme coin, its goals are far-reaching, assuming the necessary community adoption and rally takes place.

If a user wishes to participate in SHIKOKU INU and its' community, it is advised that an individual holds the SHIK token, as it will be used as the primary token to power all areas of the SIDE. However, if for any reason an individual wishes to participate in the community outside of the SIDE, they are welcome to do so. The token is simply a cog in the much larger wheel of mass adoption, education, and change that SHIKOKU INU plans to bring.

The total supply of SHIK is 1 quadrillion (i.e., 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, and no additional tax will be collected when buying and selling the token. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on January 9, 2023, investors who are interested in the SHIKOKU INU investment can easily buy and sell SHIK token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

