Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Integration of AI, AR/VR and IoT into Healthcare Bolsters Sector
The global surgical robots market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.76% during 2021-2027.
The global surgical robots market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.76% during 2021-2027.
Surgical robots refer to computer-controlled machines that are used for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots consist of a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm that provides an accurate representation of the body parts. They replicate the hand movements of the surgeons and can perform complex procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small incisions. In comparison to traditional surgeries, these robots offer faster recovery time, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars.
Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers:
The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of these robots for performing surgeries, along with the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers, is providing a boost to the market growth significantly. For instance, neurosurgical robots are being used for precise positioning of needles in deep intracranial lesions and for retracting delicate neural structures.
Various technological advancements and the integration of the healthcare industry with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Surgical robots are being equipped with 3D imaging systems, HD microscopic cameras, data recorders, motion sensors and robotic controlled catheters that assist surgeons in performing complex procedures accurately. Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) in the field of robotics and medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further.
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2021 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021
|Billion3.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027
|Billion10.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global surgical robots market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end-user.
Breakup by Product:
- Robotic Systems
- Instruments and Accessories
- Services
Breakup by Application:
- Gynecological Surgery
- Urological Surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Other Applications
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global surgical robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical robots market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global surgical robots market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Attachment
