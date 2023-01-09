Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Integration of AI, AR/VR and IoT into Healthcare Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.76% during 2021-2027.

Surgical robots refer to computer-controlled machines that are used for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots consist of a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm that provides an accurate representation of the body parts. They replicate the hand movements of the surgeons and can perform complex procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small incisions. In comparison to traditional surgeries, these robots offer faster recovery time, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars.

Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of these robots for performing surgeries, along with the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers, is providing a boost to the market growth significantly. For instance, neurosurgical robots are being used for precise positioning of needles in deep intracranial lesions and for retracting delicate neural structures.

Various technological advancements and the integration of the healthcare industry with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Surgical robots are being equipped with 3D imaging systems, HD microscopic cameras, data recorders, motion sensors and robotic controlled catheters that assist surgeons in performing complex procedures accurately. Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) in the field of robotics and medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion3.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion10.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global surgical robots market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end-user.



Breakup by Product:

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

Breakup by Application:

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other Applications

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

