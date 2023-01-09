Final Weeks to Register for the 2 Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance (January 26-27, 2023)

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

What are REACH and RoHS Compliance Training and Regulations?

This two-day seminar focuses on taking you into the depths of REACH and RoHS regulations. It can provide the participants the insight into the case studies and share valuable lessons learned so the organization can get real benefit from the errors of others.

The course will also review the newest features on both directives and will draw out chief developments and prominent dates with specific importance on necessities for the US firms.

In the opinion of the experts at WCS, REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "One of the most intricate guidelines in the history of the European Union." Due to this, none of the participants can afford to miss this full-day REACH RoHS Compliance Training session to find out the real stuff in this training course.

Objectives of Learning:

After the completion of this seminar, the participants will be able the do the following:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Assessment of the available case studies.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

Deliberate lessons, and educated submissions to guarantee full obedience.

REACH Registration of Substances

Articles and REACH

Introduction to REACH

Supply chain communication

Reporting to management and government agencies

Basics of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Background and content of RoHS

Material testing methods

Compliance enforcement

Methods of regulatory data collection

International requirements of RoHS

Compliance consulting on company real-world scenarios

Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs

A clear overview of WEEE, Global RoHS/REACH legislature, Anti-trafficking regulations, Conflict Minerals, and CA Proposition 65

Who Should Attend:

This online seminar in REACH RoHS Compliance Training will provide extremely helpful assistance to all professionals in the following domains:

Chemical industry

Electronics

Quality Managers

Medical devices

Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations

Toy-makers

Industrial machinery

Automotive

Manufacturing Professionals

Professionals who are answerable to RoHS and REACH compliance

