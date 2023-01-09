Glass Mat Market to Reach US$1.2 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The robust recovery and flourishing applications of Glass Mats across major end-use industries are anticipated to boost the growth in the Glass Mat Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Glass Mat Market size is estimated to reach US$1.2 billion by 2027, after growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The glass mat is a non-woven material composed of short fiberglass filaments and bonded by polymer resin. The glass mat reinforced with polypropylene, polyamide and other thermoplastic polyester composites has great applicability in major industries. The glass mat has superior features such as flexural strength, better combustibility and linear expansion. Thus, its demand is growing across major industries. The high demand for glass mats in the building & construction sector for wall covering, flooring, roofing shingles and others, owing to its strong lifespan, acts as a driving factor in the glass mat industry. In addition, the rapid development in automotive, chemical, energy generation and others offer major growth prospects in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the growth and market functioning. The factors such as disruptions in manufacturing, demand and supply gap, logistics restrictions and other lockdown regulations impacted the demand in the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Glass Mat Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Glass Mat market, owing to its flourishing applicability and established base for construction, automotive, energy generation and others, thereby propelling its growth in this region.

2. The flourishing building & construction industry is propelling the demand for Glass Mats for various applications involving wall covering, roofing shingles, ceilings and others. These factors contribute to the Glass Mat market size.

3. The chopped strand type is preferred over the continuous filaments due to its superior features including economical costs, strong lifespan and enhanced performance. This is why it has major demand across industries.

4. However, the emergence of alternatives for Glass Mat and high prices in its manufacturing affect the growth in the market. Therefore, they act as challenges to the market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The chopped strand segment held the largest Glass Mat market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The chopped strand glass mat is made from randomly oriented glass fibers and thereby offers superior advantages such as strand integrity, improved wettability and economical costs compared to the continuous filament type. This is why it has flourishing demand for usage in construction, automotive and others.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest Glass Mat market share of up to 41% in 2021. The robust demand for glass mats in this region is influenced by fast-paced growth in building & construction, automotive and others, as well as the rising industrialization. The construction sector in Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly due to an increase in infrastructural projects, architectural innovation, initiatives for green buildings and high demand for modular construction technologies.

3. The building & construction segment held a significant Glass Mat market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The demand for glass mats, composed with polyamide, polypropylene and thermoplastic polyester is rising in the construction industry for various applications in wall reinforcement, flooring, ceiling and others.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Glass Mat Industry are -

1. ADFORS

2. Saint-Gobain ADFORS

3. Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd

4. Texas Fiberglass Group

5. Nippon Electric Glass



