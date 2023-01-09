Submit Release
Pharmaceutical Testing And Analytical Services Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Some of the major players in the market are Eurofins Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International & others

Pharmaceutical Testing And Analytical Services Market Analysis

The pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market is estimated to be valued at USD xx million in 2028. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing interest in pharmacogenomics, which is the study of how genetics affect drug response. This trend is expected to continue as companies strive to develop personalized treatment plans for their patients.


Pharmaceutical Testing And Analytical Services Market Growth Drivers and Risks

An increase in clinical trials is a major factor driving market growth. The number of clinical trials globally has increased significantly over the past few years. The healthcare industry is having an increase in demand for clinical trials and innovations, which is tied to technological advances. In 2018, for example, there were 293 341 active clinical trials for the design and development of new products.

The pharmaceutical and analytical services market is being propelled by a focus on revenue growth by drug companies, especially biopharmaceuticals. With high R&D costs for drug development and an increase in the number of drugs being developed, those costs are astronomical. These expenses have steadily increased over the past few years. In 2019, it was estimated that the cost of manufacturing a new molecule entity (NME) ranged between $2 billion and $3.5 billion. In addition, total research and development expenditures are projected to increase at a rate of over 2% to 3% by 2020, driven primarily by significant unmet needs and robust technological advancements.


Pharmaceutical Testing And Analytical Services Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in the pharmaceutical testing and analytical services market Eurofins Scientific, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., SGS S.A, Intertek Group plc, RD Laboratories, Inc, WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., DYNALABS LLC (Infinity Laboratories), ARL Bio Pharma.


Pharmaceutical Testing And Analytical Services Market Segmentations

By Service Type:
• Bioanalytical Testing
• Method Development & Validation
• Raw Material Testing
• Stability Testing
• Microbial Testing
• Others

By End-User:
• Medical Device Companies
• Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Others


Table of Content-

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, by Services Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, by End-user 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Dynamics
3.1. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion


Chapter 5. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, by Service Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market by Service Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Bioanalytical Testing
5.4.2. Method Development & Validation
5.4.3. Raw Material Testing
5.4.4. Stability Testing
5.4.5. Microbial Testing
5.4.6. Others


Chapter 6. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, by End-User
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017 -2027 (USD Billion)
6.4. Pharmaceutical Testing and Analytical Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Medical Device Companies
6.4.2. Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
6.4.3. Others
…………. Toc continues


