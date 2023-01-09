Global Halogen Free Flame Retardant Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 8.50% By 2028
The global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market was worth around USD 4,128.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6735.51 million by 2028”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market was worth around USD 4,128.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6735.51 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.50 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Halogen Free Flame Retardant market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Halogen Free Flame Retardant market.
Even though halogen-free compounds have better chemical properties and cause caustic smoking during combustion, they are widely used. The strict government regulations prohibiting the use of toxic halogenated flame retardants have had a significant impact on the growth of the halogen-free flame retardant market. In line with this, the increasing use of polymers in the automobile industry, as well as stringent fire safety guidelines, is a key determinant favouring the growth of the halogen-free flame retardant market during the forecast period. Growing human health concerns, combined with a growing awareness of the need for environmental protection, have resulted in the global ban of several halogen-based flame retardants, which is also favourably influencing the market for halogen-free flame retardants. The need for halogen-free flame retardants is being driven by strict fire safety rules to minimise the spread of flames in residential and commercial structures. Explosions and fire-related catastrophes are becoming more common as the number of residential and commercial buildings grows. Owing to the rise in demand of CVC, the global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% during the forecast period.
The various regulations and safety measures pertaining to fire safety are the primary factors responsible for the market's expansion. Aside from that, growing consumer awareness of toxic emissions emitted by fire is fuelling the growth of the halogen-free flame retardant market. Aside from that, rising consumer awareness of toxic emissions emitted by fire is fuelling the growth of the halogen-free flame retardant market. However, the high loading levels of mineral-based flame retardants, as well as the ease of availability of alternative products, may act as a major restraint on the halogen-free flame retardant market growth rate in the forecast. Furthermore, the introduction of more efficient synergist compounds, emerging economies, and rising global demand for consumer electronics will provide a variety of growth opportunities for the halogen-free flame retardant market during the forecast period. Electric wire insulation in architecture and construction, as well as transportation, are the most typical uses of flame retardants. Circuit boards, electronic housing, and cable & wire systems all need flame retardants.
The global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market is segregated based on type, component, sensor technology, vertical and solution. Based on type, the global market is distinguished into Aluminium hydroxide, Organophosphorus and Others. The aluminium hydroxide segment dominates the market. Based on application, the market is segmented into Polyolefin, Epoxy resin, Unsaturated polyester, Polyvinyl chloride, Rubber, Engineered thermoplastic, Styrenics and Others. The polyolefin segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on end use industry, the market is segmented into Electrical & electronics, Building & construction, Transportation and Others. The electrical & electronics segment is expected to dominate the market.
In 2021, North America held the largest market share in the global halogen-free Qame retardant market. Environmental regulations, as well as tough standards set by other regulatory bodies, make North America a strong market for halogen-free flame retardant manufacturers. Due to India's and China's rapid industrialization and urbanisation, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region. In recent years, China's construction industry has seen significant growth. The rapid growth of the electrical and electronics industries in this region is expected to drive the halogen-free Qame retardant market in the coming years.
Key players functioning in the global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market include Clariantz AG (Switzerland), Lanxess AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Italmatch Chemicals s.p.a.(Italy), Dupont De Nemours Inc. (US), RPT Company (US) and Huber Engineered Materials (US) among others.
Recent Developments
In October 2019, Clariant launched 11 new bio-based additives under the brands Eolit OP Terra and Licocene Terra. These high-performance additives will reduce fossil consumption while also establishing a long-term value chain.
Global Halogen Free Flame Retardant market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Aluminum hydroxide
Organophosphorus
Others
By Application
Polyolefins
Epoxy resin
Unsaturated polyester
Polyvinyl chloride
Rubber
Engineered thermoplastic
Styrenics
Others
By End-use industry
Electrical & electronics
Building & construction
Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
