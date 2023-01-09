Global Omega 3 Ingredients Market Is Likely To Grow At A CAGR Value Of Around 6.90% By 2028
A rise in consumer preference for high-quality supplement products as a result of a stressful and hectic lifestyle may improve the industry's outlook. A dietary supplement containing omega-3 fatty acids provides the vitamins and minerals that we require to maintain our overall wellness and health. Omega-3 fatty acid consumption has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease. The combination of omega-3 dietary supplements and regular exercise also aids in the improvement of metabolic and cardiovascular health. Low concentration omega 3 ingredients are mostly found in cosmetics and personal care products like sun care, hair care, makeup, and colour cosmetics. Individual purchasing power has increased due to a significant increase in disposable income over the last decade. Changing climatic conditions, as well as changing lifestyles, promote the growth of skin and sun care. The skin membranes of the epidermis are strengthened by omega-3 fatty acids. These fatty acids also play an important role in reducing sun damage from UV light and cancer cell production caused by UV light. Owing to the rise in demand of omega 3 ingredients, the global Omega 3 Ingredients market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.
The upsurge in animal diseases and other risks associated with animal-based products has increased demand for vegan or plant-based products. As a result, there is a greater demand for Omega-3 ingredients derived from algae. Because algae contain high concentrations of omega-3 ingredients it is used as an alternative to fish oil for omega 3 supplementation. Algae oil is used in food and beverages as a natural source of omega-3, fatty acids, antioxidants, protein, and other nutrients. Furthermore, because of its lower fat content, algae oil has gained wider acceptance in the functional food and beverage industries. This has had a positive impact on the market for Omega3 ingredients.
The global Omega 3 Ingredients market is segregated based on product, source, application and animal & pet feed. Based on source, the global Omega 3 Ingredients market is distinguished into DHA and EPA. The DHA segment dominates the market. Based on source, the Omega 3 Ingredients market is segmented into Anchovy/sardine oils, High concentrates, medium concentrates, Low concentrates, Algae oils, Tuna Oils, Cod liver oils, Salmon oils, Krill oils and Mehaden Oils. The Salmon oil segment is expected to lead over the forecast period. Based on application, the Omega 3 Ingredients market is segmented into Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formulas and Pet & Animal Feed. The dietary supplements segment is expected to dominate the market. Based on animal & pet feed, the omega 3 ingredients market is segmented into Aquaculture, Livestock and Pet food. The pet food segment is expected to dominate the market.
In North America, the United States holds the largest share of the global algae omega 3 ingredient market. This is due to increased consumption of Omega 3 supplements and fortified foods, as well as increased awareness of Omega 3's health benefits. Furthermore, domestic expansion of leading companies and frequent launches of products with improved formulations have fuelled regional market growth. APAC accounts for the fastest growing region as the demand for new born nutrition and baby food is constantly increasing in nations like China, where both the adult and infant populations are on the rise. The demand for omega-3-fortified new-born nourishment is growing among parents who lead hectic lives and have little time to prepare meals.
Key players functioning in the global Omega 3 Ingredients market include BASF, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Clover Corporation, Croda International plc, Omega Protein, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Copeinca ASA, Epax Norway AS, Arista Industries, Inc., GC Rieber, Solutex, OLVEA and Lysi.
Recent Developments
In 2019, BASF and Ideogen announced the launch of Omega- 3 solution for non- alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The food, called Hepacor, will contain concentrated Docosahexaneoic Acid and Eicosapentaenoic Acid to address fat buuld up in the liver.
Global Omega 3 Ingredients market is segmented as follows:
By Product
DHA
EPA
By Source
Anchovy/sardine oils
High concentrates
medium concentrates
Low concentrates
Algae oils
Tuna Oils
Cod liver oils
Salmon oils
Krill oils
Mehaden Oils
By Application
Dietary Supplements
Functional Foods
Pharmaceutical
Infant Formulas
Pet & Animal Feed
By Animal & Pet feed
Aquaculture
Livestock
Pet food
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
