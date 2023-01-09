High Potency API Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8% between (2022–2029) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Potency API Market Analysis

The high potency API market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

High Potency API Market Growth Drivers and Risks

As cancer remains one of the leading causes of death and morbidity worldwide, highly potent medicines and treatments, such as precision medicine and tailor-made treatments, are expected to increase treatment options. Among the side effects of chemotherapy are that it affects non-cancerous cells, so targeted therapy has gained popularity because it does not harm non-cancerous cells. HPAPI demand is likely to increase in the next few years because of this.



Due to increasing R&D initiatives for novel drug development and favorable government regulations, innovative drugs will account for over 70.0% of the market share in 2020. Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are a growing trend to treat specific patient conditions, which is accelerating the development of novel APIs. Innovation in this area is thus a major driving force in the market.



High Potency API Market Keyplayers

Some of the major players in this market are Merck KGaA; Pfizer, Inc; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc; Teva Pharmaceuticals; Lonza Group AG.

High Potency API Market Segmentations

By Type

• Innovative HPAPI

• Generic HPAPI

By Synthesis Type

• Synthetic HPAPI

• Biotech HPAPI

By Therapeutic Application

• Oncology

• Hormonal Disorder

• Glaucoma

• Other Therapeutic Applications



Table of Content-

1. High Potency APIs Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. High Potency APIs Market Definition and Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Type

6.4.1. Innovative HPAPI

6.4.2. Generic HPAPI

6.5. Market Segmentation By Synthesis Type

6.5.1. Synthetic HPAPI

6.5.2. Biotech HPAPI

6.6. Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Application

6.6.1. Oncology

6.6.2. Hormonal Disorder

6.6.3. Glaucoma

6.6.4. Other Therapeutic Applications

7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Focus On Production Facility Expansion And Mergers & Acquisitions

7.2. Increasing Investment

7.3. Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

7.4. Greener API Manufacturing

7.5. Launch Of New Products

……..toc continued



