Turkish Village appoints Prism as social media agency in the UAE

Digital Marketing Agency Dubai, UAE Turkish Village Restaurant

Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company has been selected as the social media partner for Turkish Village in Dubai UAE.

Prism Digital's MD, Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, says, We are pleased to have been chosen by Turkish Village to not only boost the brand but also solidify its current stores in the Dubai F&B market.” — Lovetto Nazareth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Digital, a Dubai based full-service digital marketing company has been selected as the social media partner for Turkish Village, a home-grown family-friendly brand serving authentic Turkish food in the middle of Dubai across outlets.

Prism will be responsible for the development and delivery of the brand’s social media creative strategy, performance marketing and SEO with the goal of further enhancing the visibility and engagement for Turkish Village at two outlets in the UAE through digital platforms.

Mr. Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director, Prism Digital comments, “We are ecstatic to have been appointed by Turkish Village to not only elevate the brand but also firmly establish its existing outlets on the Dubai F&B scene. We endeavour to drive awareness for the brand within the local community by reinforcing our point of view that cross platform marketing, led by strong creative work, makes a difference in business and delivers better results. We aim to further strengthen our brand’s presence in the UAE by continuing to deliver content with purpose and creating impact as industry leaders with a wide reach.

Prism’ diverse talent pool promises to blend creativity with passion while simultaneously exploring partnerships and opportunities to drive new trends and leverage on social media. Prism will be in charge of content creation, community management, account management and reporting for the social media accounts of Turkish Village extending constant strategic support on social media activations for the brand’s signature dishes, exclusive hospitality, exquisite ambience and concept based festive themes.

“The UAE is one of the countries that boasts of the highest internet penetration rates, and as usage of social media platforms increases, so does our customers’ interaction through them. We look forward to working together with the Turkish Village team to increase organic growth on social media and make it one of the most engaging brands across social channels in the region.”

About Prism:

Prism Digital is an award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai that specializes in creating and managing creative campaigns and performance-based digital advertising campaigns that produce real results. The agency has years of experience in creating ad campaigns for restaurants, hotel chains, entertainment venues, and tourism locations. Having worked with companies in the tourism sector and the aviation industry, Prism Digital has a huge database of 45 Million profiles that have either visited Dubai or are planning to visit Dubai at some point in time. Prism Digital is an acclaimed performance marketing and media buying agency in the region that provides top-notch marketing and advertising solutions to over 150 clients providing SEO, social media marketing, digital branding, and video marketing strategies to boost their business. Learn more about Prism at https://www.prism-me.com/