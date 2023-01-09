Boat Rental Market Size to Reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, Market Dynamics, Size, Trends, Competative Landscape, MMR Competation Matrix, and Forecast to 2029

Boat Rental Market was valued at USD 18.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Latest Boat Rental Market Report by MMR offers insights into top business strategies, market segments, trends, and share analysis by region. The report also covers the growth analysis of leading key players in the Boat Rental Market .



As per Maximize Market Research, Boat Rental Market was valued at USD 18.45 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 29.67 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12 % during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Boat Rental Market Research Methodology:

"Boat Rental Market" report presents a comprehensive market overview, market shares, and growth opportunities by Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class and regions. The global market size and share for a given segment are estimated by using qualitative & quantitative Analysis. Boat Rental market market research report and other insights are carefully reviewed & examined by the senior research team to ensure that the research methodology and all information provided is accurate, analyst assumptions are carefully documented & conclusions are well-supported.

A bottom-up analysis is done by estimating potential sales to determine a total sales figure. The analysis of key competitors, including market leaders, followers, and new entrants, covers each aspect of the market. The Boat Rental Market size is estimated based on company revenues. Our analyst has also given profiling of some of the key players in the Boat Rental Market. For companies, where revenue information is not easily available, their contribution to the total market size is considered relatively modest. Primary research was carried out through emails, telephonic conversations, referrals, professional networks, and formal interactions to get accurate information about the market size, share, growth, and forecasts.

Boat Rental Market Overview

Renting or chartering a yacht , sailboat, catamaran, motorboat, etc. for travel to different coastal or island areas is known as boat rental. During the forecast period, growth in the millennial population & a rise in marine tourism is expected to drive the Boat Rental Market and analysis by country is covered in the report with its own dynamics. The contributions of different driving factors like promotional boat renting techniques and its impact on revenue of the market in tangible and intangible form are analysed in the report.

Boat Rental Market Dynamics

Accessibility and connection with boat owners is key driving factor for boat rental market.

The Boat Rental Market is becoming more attractive as increasing number of travel businesses providing cutting-edge luxury packages to the tourists. Insurance packages and other value added facilities that make travel safe and pleasant are supposed to attract more tourist across the destinations. Growing number of international tourists, rising recreational activities. Corporate travels, marine time tourism, growing middles class and availability of funding for tourism in every country are expected to push the market for boat rental.

Improved consumer involvement in competitive and recreational boating events to drive boat rental market. The report has also studied the impact of revenue generated by key companies through electric boats , boat rental apps that address issues with standardisation in payments & customer service and other such platforms, which are making travel booking easier for personal travels as well as people who are traveling through private travel companies.

Sailing, rowing, jet skiing, kayaking, yachting, rafting, power boating, canoe racing, and other water sports are common recreational activities. Recreational boating services have been developed all over the world as a result of customer interest in water activities and increasing involvement across all age groups. Moreover, water sports are rising in popularity owing to a number of health recompenses as well as the thrill of getting fit. The market for outboard boats is also increasing as a result of the popularity of motorised water sports such as sailing, jet skiing, and yachting, as well as sport fishing. Also, a number of government associations have started to rank the promotion of water sports in recent years. A number of nations have started programmes to boost the construction of water sports facilities and recreational boating. As a result, one of the trends in the boat rental market that is improving demand globally is the increase in recreational water sports.

Global Boat Rental Market Regional Insights

Based on region, boat rental market is segmentd by North America, Europe , APAC, MEA &Africa and South America. This analysis has been based on production trends, political reforms, regulatory changes, and demand. Europe leads the global boat rental market, accounting for a major revenue share in the year 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing market for boat rentals, with a market share of more than 35.78 percent by the end of 2029, due to the region's numerous tourist destinations. In terms of revenue, Spain and Italy are significant contributors. Furthermore, the growing popularity of fishing and water sports, as well as the presence of high-net-worth people are expected to drive the growth prospects for the European boat rental market during the forecast period.

North America accounts for a major share of the global boat rental market, thanks to the support of advanced platforms like Uber and Boatsetter. The United States continues to lead the boat rental market in the region owing to the nation's abundance of central boat-hire locations. Also, increased public spending on water sports and leisure travel is driving the market in the region.

Market Size in 2021 USD 18.45 Billion Market Size in 2029 USD 29.67 Billion CAGR 6.12% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 180 No. of Tables 90 No. of Charts and Figures 98 Segment Covered Propulsion Type, Boat Size, Boat Class Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Boat Rental Market Segmentation

By Propulsion Type:

Fuel Powered

Sail Boat

Electric Boat



By Boat Size

Up to 20 Feet

21 To 35 Feet

Above 36 To 50 Feet



By Boat Class

Luxury

Sports

Entry



Global Boat Rental Market Key Competitors:

GetMyBoat, Inc.,

Click&Boat,

Sailo, SamBoat

GlobeSailor

Yachtico Inc.

Boatjump SL

BoatBureau

Ocean Serenity

Boatsetter

Groupe Beneteau

Zizoo

BorrowABoat

Samboat

Incrediblue

Boatbay

West Coast Marine

Odyssey Boats

Le Boat

THE MOORINGS

Nautal.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, market size, its growth rates & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, Needle Length, Therapy, and regions.

Competitive Landscape – Top Key players and Other Prominent Vendors

