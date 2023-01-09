PHILIPPINES, January 9 - Press Release

January 9, 2023 LAPID PUSHES QUIAPO HERITAGE ZONE BILL ANEW ON BLACK NAZARENE FEAST DAY Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid has again called on the Senate to pass a bill declaring Quiapo District--a historic landmark known for its old infrastructures, rich culture and home to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene--as a National Heritage Zone. In time for the annual Traslacion, Lapid pushes for the establishment of the capital's third heritagezone which will cover the areas surrounding Quiapo Church, Plaza Miranda, San Sebastian Church, and Plaza del Carmen, also in response to the call of heritage conservationists and longtime residents of the district to declare Quiapo as such. Lapid said that the proposed measure, which shall be known as the "Quiapo Heritage Zone Act", will not only help restore and preserve these areas, but will also create a wide range of attractions from recreational facilities, retail options to adventure opportunities--all while protecting Quiapo's heritage and cultural integrity. "Mula pa kahapon ay libu-libo ng deboto at panata ng Poong Nazareno ang nagtungo sa Quiapo upang ipahayag ang kanilang pananampalataya. Isa lamang ito sa napakaraming okasyon na patunay sa napaka yamang kasaysayan, tradisyon at kultura ng Quiapo na dapat nating pahalagahan at protektahan," Lapid said. Senate Bill (S.B.) No. 1471, in its explanatory note, highlighted that Quiapo has "bore witness to many key events in our nation's history and we will be remiss on our historical obligations to future generations of Filipinos if we let Quiapo fall into disrepair and fade into oblivion." "Dahil kinikilala natin ang kahalagahan ng Quiapo sa ating kultura at kasaysayan, at di matatawarang ambag sa pambansang kaunlaran, dapat lamang ipakita ng pamahalaan ang kanyang pagpapahalaga dito sa pamamagitan ng pagtatakda sa Distrito ng Quiapo bilang isang Historical and Cultural Heritage Zone," Lapid said. Under the proposed measure, the Quiapo Heritage Zone shall be accorded priority development by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and other concerned departments and units, and shall be subject to the rules and regulations governing the development of national heritage zones. In coordination with the Manila City Government, the Heritage Zone shall also receive assistance, and funding from the DOT, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and its affiliated cultural agencies, National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and other concerned agencies of the government subject to existing appropriate government rules and regulations. According to the bill, built heritage sites in the historical and cultural heritage zone shall include the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene or the Quiapo Church, the Minor Basilica of San Sebastian, Masjid Al-Dahab (the Manila Golden Mosque and Cultural Center), Plaza del Carmen, Plaza Miranda, Quinta Market, Calle Hidalgo, Padilla Art Gallery, Globo de Oro Street, and many historic homes, among others.