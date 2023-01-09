Damwon Gaming KIA Rebrands to Dplus KIA for Next League of Legends Champions Korea Season

Dplus KIA Will Debut Organization's New Branding at the Official LCK Season Kickoff Event for the 2023 Spring Split on January 10 During the Team Deft vs Team Faker Showmatch

Popular esports organization Damwon Gaming KIA is officially rebranding ahead of the upcoming League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) season to a new name, Dplus KIA. The three-time LCK champions and 2020 League of Legends World Championship winner's new name Dplus KIA is a nod to the organization's iconic legacy, with the ‘D' serving as homage to Damwon Gaming's original name and the "plus" representing limitless connectivity and expansive potential for a bright future.

Dplus KIA is the start of the organization's determined effort to build its presence as a leading global brand in the gaming and esports industry. This includes developing and executing fan-oriented business opportunities that will expand the brand's global recognition through exciting projects that will supercharge the organization's fandom around the globe.

"Dplus KIA is one of the most successful teams in the history of League of Legends and it's time for our brand to take its rightful place amongst the most popular organizations in the world," said Joon young Lee, Vice Chairman/COO of Dplus KIA. "We're excited to create a new chapter in this organization's storied history with this phenomenal team and the bold projects we have in store for this year that will bring a new wave of fans to the Dplus KIA family."

Dplus KIA will showcase their new branding at the LCK Season Kickoff event when Dplus KIA's new superstar, "Deft" Kim Hyuk-kyu, leads Team Deft against Team Faker in the event's showmatch. Dplus KIA's new branding, including a new logo, will also be updated across all of the organization's channels, including its merchandise, website, social channels and stadium.

For more information on Dplus KIA, follow the team on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, or visit the team's official website at https://dwgkia.gg/.

