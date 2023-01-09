CLIMATE EDUCATION: Harvard Professor Tina Grotzer Says Her Students Recognize the Urgency of Climate Change and the Power of Innovation

In the Planet Classroom Network's new release, Net Zero Speaks with Tina Grotzer, we learn that we can teach kids how to be more creative thinkers in the fight against the Climate Crisis.

In a new episode of the acclaimed Net Zero series, Professor Tina Grotzer, a Harvard cognitive scientist whose research identifies ways in which understandings about the nature of causality impact our ability to deal with complexity in our world, discusses with youth Climate Activist Michelle Whiting effective ways to make the transition to Net Zero more inclusive as well as shift mindsets from short-term to long-term thinking. "My students recognize the urgency of climate change and the power of innovation, says Grotzer. "We need to envision the possibilities and think differently about our world. Being an earthling first really puts at the center the quest in front of us all."

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

About the Protect Our Planet Movement

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

About the Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

