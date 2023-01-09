ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market worth $390 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay Kit (T Cell and B Cell assay), Analyzer, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplants, Vaccine Development), End User (Hospitals & Clinical Labs, Research Institutes) - Global Forecast to 2027", The global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market size is projected to reach USD 390 million by 2027 from USD 274 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 390 Million by 2027 CAGR 7.3% Historical Data 2017-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region. Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World. Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technology Limited (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Bio-Techne.(US), Mikrogen Diagnostik (Germany), Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), U-CyTech (Netherland), Medix Biochemica (Finland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Sys GmbH (Germany), Anogen-Yes Biotech Laboratories Ltd (Canada), Abnova Corporation. (Taiwan), Biorbyt Ltd (UK), Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), MP BIOMEDICALS. (US), BOC Sciences. (US), ZenBio, Inc (US), Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc (US), Krishgen Biosystems. (India), NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORPORATION (India), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany), IST Scitific LTD (England). Key Market Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies Key Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Growing Awareness About Early Disease Diagnosis

The growth of this market is majorly due to by Increasing use of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in the field of cancer. However, Dearth of skilled professionals is one of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

Based on the product, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is classified into Assay Kits (By Technique - ELISpot Assay Kits, FluoroSpot Assay Kits., By Utility - Research Kits, Diagnostic Kits., By Analyte - T-cell-based Kits, B-cell-based Kits, Other Analyte Kits), Analyzers, Ancillary Products. The kits segment is forecasted to drive the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market. The rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis and increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the sinus dilation devices market.

Based on the End User, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies and CROs. The Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because growing patient population and subsequent increase in reimbursement for clinical tests performed in hospitals and the emergence of advanced diagnostic tests.

Based on the Application, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into Diagnostic Applications (Infectious Diseases, Transplants)., and Research Applications (Vaccine Development, Clinical Trials, Cancer Research). The Diagnostic Applications segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because of increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the increased focus of players on the development of kits for such diseases.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Based on the region, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increased focus on vaccine development, and availability of technologically advanced ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers.

Key Players:

The major players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market are Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technology Limited (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abcam plc. (UK), Bio-Techne.(US), Mikrogen Diagnostik (Germany), Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), U-CyTech (Netherland), and Medix Biochemica (Finland)

