LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023.

As a next-generation luxury total blockchain platform, Luxurion (LXRN) provides various benefits to users participating in the platform ecosystem. Its native token LXRN will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Luxurion

Luxurion was developed to introduce an objective, transparent, and safe blockchain to the platform and participate in the platform ecosystem by utilizing LXRN, a key token, in order to improve the problems that have occurred in the existing luxury goods-related market.

Aiming to become a leading platform by providing independent solutions, Luxurion utilizes advanced technologies including blockchain and NFT to provide various functions and services that are reliable, efficient, transparent and secure. For instance, Luxurion provides a genuine authentication system using NFT. When selling luxury goods, NFT for the product is provided to enable genuine authentication and authenticity guarantee, eliminating the risk of loss and counterfeiting of existing offline authenticity certificates or guarantee cards.

On the Luxurion platform, ownership is divided into pieces and sold as NFTs for users who have difficulty purchasing products. The product is made with the same concept as joint purchase. With Luxurion Auction service, users can also purchase limited luxury goods released by luxury brands that have formal contracts and collaborations with Luxurion, or luxury goods sold by luxury brands through the platform.

Furthermore, Luxurion plans to release Blockchain Edition, a special limited edition product that records everything from product production to distribution through formal contracts and collaborations with real luxury brands. Unlike luxury items that are not officially licensed or treated as digital data that cannot actually be used in existing metaverses, Luxurion provides limited edition items and NFTs that are produced with approval from real luxury brands.

With the goal of providing a next-generation blockchain protocol through better environment and policies, Luxurion strives to establish itself as a next-generation platform that provides various benefits to users participating in the platform ecosystem.

About LXRN Token

LXRN is the native token of the Luxurion ecosystem. Users can use their existing LXRN as a key currency through the wallet provided on the Luxurion platform. LXRN can be used as a payment method, such as transactions within the platform and purchases from offline luxury goods retailers that have officially signed a contract with Luxurion.

Based on ERC-20, LXRN has a total supply of 1.5 billion (i.e., 1,500,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for private sale, 20% is reserved, 10% will be used for marketing, 10% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the remaining 50% is provided for the ecosystem.

The LXRN token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023, investors who are interested in the Luxurion investment can easily buy and sell LXRN token on LBank Exchange by then.

Official Website: https://luxurion.io/

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

