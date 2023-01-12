In the Next Five Years Climate Change, Pollution, Pandemics & War will Threaten Quality of Life for Over Eight Billion
Reconsider your definitions. We are prone to judge success by the index of our salaries or the size of our automobiles rather than by the quality of our service and relationship to mankind.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world is in crisis, and this decade will determine quality of life for over eight billion people.
— Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The world is in crisis. From the Tipping Point issues of climate change, pollution, pandemics, and war to social, economic, and health inequalities around the globe, the the window of opportunity to push back on these issues is closing rapidly. According to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), this decade will determine the quality of life for billions of people.
Author, Educator, and Social Responsibility Entrepreneur Lyle Benjamin believes that the only answer to these problems is stopping the fractional approach we use to solving these global issues. Benjamin states that “the time for division is over. We must come together as one planet and one people using collaborative programs and initiatives that engage, educate, and inspire both individuals and institutions to make behavioral changes and take action. In short, we must collaborate to succeed. We must collaborate to survive.”
To achieve this goal, Benjamin has created over 40 transformative Quality of Life programs for individuals and institutions that are fully aligned with the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals.
For youth, the “Education for Quality of Life” program adds Planned Acts of Kindness and the Karma Club into schools and faith-based organizations for children as young as four years old. In addition to recognizing and rewarding positive behavior, the program works to prevent the development of mental illness, antisocial behavior, loneliness, anxiety, depression, suicide, substance abuse, violence, gun use, and crime by creating a support system based on developing quality relationships and stronger ties to local, national, and global communities — the two ingredients psychiatrist and professor Robert Waldinger at the Harvard Medical School determined were the keys to obtaining happier, healthier lives.
“Taking care of your body is important, but tending to your relationships is a form of self-care too. That, I think, is the revelation,” Waldinger noted. The groundbreaking Harvard Study of Adult Development (ongoing since 1938) found that “the people who fared the best were the people who leaned into relationships, with family, with friends, with community,” Waldinger said in a 2015 TED Talk.
Benjamin’s goal in “2023 The Year of One Planet One People” is to have the E-QL Program — and other Quality of Life collaboration initiatives — in all 190+ countries benefitting hundreds of millions of children and families.
On the Institutional side, Benjamin has created a series of work/life balance programs that boost CRS, HR, PR, branding, and revenue objectives while improving company culture, employee and contractor benefit plans, health benefits, mental health, and volunteer opportunities. Additionally, the Collaboration Think Tank Network brings together companies, governments, non-profits, faith-based organizations, and schools to form teams that work on providing actionable solutions to tipping point and global Quality of Life inequalities.
These programs and dozens of others are showcased in the book “ONE: The Fight for Survival of the Human Race” (16 Things Press 2023) which gives individuals, influencers, and institutions the many paths they can take — as Benjamin notes — to “Be The Hero” for themselves, their families, and future generations.
The programs are recommended by organizations including U.N. NGOs, Google, Simon Property Group, the Peace Corps, and the book is endorsed by Jack Canfield, author of the best-selling “Chicken Soup for the Soul” books who will be promoting it to his million plus followers. “What you’re doing is great. I’m glad you’re taking on this. We definitely need it. We’ve become so divided in our country and when we are just talking about being human beings, about solving problems we all share, it doesn’t matter what side of the political spectrum you’re on.”
To better engage and inspire individuals and institutions to collaborate on these issues, Benjamin is inviting everyone from Congressional members, Governors, and Mayors to celebrities, athletes, business leaders, and ordinary citizens around the world to add their signatures to the Resolution proclaiming “2023 The Year of One Planet One People.”
The full copy of the resolution is available on the non-profit's website, PlannedActs.Org where people can create short videos of their signing the resolution and sharing why they think collaboration is the key to our survival. Videos will be showcased on social media platforms as well as the World Video Map on the Organization’s App.
After all, Benjamin notes, “We have one planet and one people on the planet, and if we don’t start acting like it the world will be tremendously different — and not in a good way — for billions of people.”
