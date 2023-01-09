Submit Release
Tenzo Launches New Product: Single Serve Matcha Packets

Los Angeles, CA January 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tenzo, a leading provider of organic ceremonial matcha, is excited to announce the launch of their newest product: Single Serve Matcha Packets. Each box contains 10 individually wrapped packets, making it easy to enjoy matcha on the go. Since launching in 2016, Tenzo has worked with a top tea master in Kagoshima, Japan to create a high-quality matcha and now are also working with a co-packer in the U.S. to offer their popular matcha in convenient individual packets.

"This has been the number one most requested item for many years. We are thrilled to finally bring our customers an easy way to enjoy matcha anytime, anywhere," said Tenzo CEO, Steve O’Dell. "Our Single Serve Matcha Packets are perfect for busy professionals, travelers, athletes, and anyone looking for a natural source of energy while on-the-go."

The Single Serve Matcha Packets are available now on their website.

About Tenzo: Tenzo is a leading provider of high-quality organic matcha, offering a variety of products for at-home use, and now Single Serve Matcha Packets. Their products are made from sustainably sourced matcha powder and are 100% USDA organic certified and non-GMO.

