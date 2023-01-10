Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Growing Rapidly with Market Share, Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% from 2020–2025. The market is projected to grow from $8.54 billion in 2019 to $14.05 billion by 2025. Hyaluronic acid, also known as hyaluronan is a natural substance found in human skin that helps to retain moisture which helps to keep the skin hydrated and plump. Another distinctive feature of hyaluronic acid is it is formed from the cell membrane and not from the Golgi apparatus. Hyaluronic acid also contains complex sugars used in the treatment of vesicoureteral reflux (VUR). Hyaluronic products are used in the aesthetic medical field. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing popularity of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, the growing demand for natural and organic skincare products, and the expanding ageing population.

Key Takeaways

1. In the coming years, growing interest in Hyaluronic Acid Products is due to the rising use in the aesthetic medical field.

2. Product launch was a key sustainability strategy adopted by the market players to ensure the growth of the Hyaluronic Acid Products Market.

3. APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

1. Beauty and Personal Care segment dominated the Hyaluronic Acid Products Market in terms of revenue. Glycosaminoglycans are long linear formations made of hyaluronic acid that is also used in the preparation of cosmetics and skin care products. Hyaluronic Acid is used in organic cosmetic products, dermal fillers, moisturizing creams, and others. Hyaluronic Acid Products. It is forecast to grow during the period under consideration.

2. The Offline Retail Stores segment dominated the Hyaluronic Acid Products Market in terms of revenue. Customers prefer to purchase cosmetic and skin care products mostly from retail or cosmetic stores to ensure the authenticity of the product. Purchases through online retail stores are rapidly growing as websites dedicated to cosmetics are present and claim to provide quality products by meeting industry standards.

3. The North American region occupied 47% of the global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market in terms of revenue. The dominance of the North American hyaluronic acid products market can be attributed to the Hyaluronic Dermal Fillers Market of the region. Celebrities and famous personalities encourage the use of hyaluronic products in the region. APAC region is estimated to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Industry are -

1. Allergan Inc.,

2. Anika Therapeutics Inc.,

3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

4. Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.,

5. Galderma S.A.

