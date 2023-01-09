Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis

The aircraft line maintenance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period 2022-2028. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for aircraft owing to the growing number of commercial and civil aviation passengers, as well as an increase in the number of aircraft fleets. This, in turn, is expected to spur the market growth for aircraft line maintenance services.



Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Aircraft maintenance is the procedure of repair, modification or inspection of an aircraft. The base and line maintenance are the ways to help make sure the inspection of the aircraft. The aircraft maintenance also means unscheduled and scheduled work for the aircraft to maintain its performance and quality of an aircraft. It includes a wide range of services like rigging, component replacement, line setup, defect rectification, and management that helps with technical issues on time. All these activities are carried out when the aircraft is on the ground before the takeoff.

There are many factors that aid in the growth of the aircraft maintenance market. Growth in the defense and aviation industries is one of the biggest contributors to increased demand for this market. Additionally, an increase in air traffic increases the need for a high-quality flight safety mechanism and security checkups to keep passengers safe. There's also continuous improvement among aircraft and commercial airlines helping market growth too.



The introduction of AI in aircraft maintenance has been a game changer. It allows for better understanding and assessment, leading to fewer accidents and therefore cheaper maintenance costs. Additionally, the number of people opting for air travel has increased over time and this market can only grow with technological innovations. It is mainly due to the rise in the per capita income, rising demand for tourism & travel, and rise in economic activity and urbanization.

The global air passenger traffic is increasing, and with it the need for air travel is also increasing over the coming years. This trend will be quite positive in terms of demand on the market, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). China is expected to take over as the largest passenger traffic by 2024 and will raise aircraft line maintenance market revenue in 2-3 years. The market is expanding rapidly, leading to the investment in aircraft maintenance repair.

The aviation industry is facing difficulties in attracting skilled workers, a problem that has been exacerbated by the rising number of aircraft. The number of aircraft entering service will likely increase pressure on mechanics, but it will be difficult to attract new workers because of the size of the industry. New technology will be one solution to the shortage of skilled labor, and it is still too soon to gauge its impact.



Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Keyplayers

Some of the leading players in the aircraft line maintenance market include Airbus Group SE (former EADS), Boeing, Bombardier Inc., China Southern Airlines Co., Ltd., Flybe plc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Incorporated, Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Lufthansa Technik AG, Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, Pratt & Whitney Canada Incorporated, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc., SAFE Aviation GmbH SE (formerly Safran Aircraft Engines), and United Technologies Corporation.



Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Segmentations

By Type

• Transit Checks

• Routine Checks

By Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Body Aircraft

• Others

By Service

• Component Replacement & Rigging Service

• Engine & APU Service

• Line Station Setup & Management Service

• Defect Rectification Service

• Aircraft on Ground (AOG) Service

By Technology

• Traditional Line Maintenance

• Digital Line Maintenance



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

2.2. Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Snapshot



3 . AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

3.4. Opportunities of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

3.5. Trends of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Aircraft Line Maintenance Market

3.7. Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Service

3.7.4 Market Attractive Analysis by Technology

3.7.5 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Aircraft Line Maintenance Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Aircraft Line Maintenance Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Aircraft Line Maintenance Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Aircraft Line Maintenance Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . GLOBAL AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET ANALYSIS BY TYPE

5.1 Overview by Type

5.2 Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis by Type

5.3 Market Analysis of Transit Checks by Regions

5.4 Market Analysis of Routine Checks by Regions



6 . GLOBAL AIRCRAFT LINE MAINTENANCE MARKET ANALYSIS BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

6.1 Overview by Aircraft Type

6.2 Global Aircraft Line Maintenance Market Analysis by Aircraft Type

6.3 Market Analysis of Narrow Body Aircraft by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of Wide Body Aircraft by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Very Large Body Aircraft by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Others by Regions

………………



