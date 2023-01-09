Agricultural Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.7% between (2022–2030) - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

DOUGLAS, ISLE OF MAN, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis

The agricultural packaging market is expected to grow from $** billion in 2018 to $** billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.**%. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of organic farming and increased awareness about food safety and quality. Additionally, the growing preference for eco-friendly packaging is also contributing to the growth of the agricultural packaging market.

Agricultural Packaging Market Growth Drivers and Risks

As pest attacks have become more common, the demand for myriad crop protection chemicals has increased. These chemicals are toxic and need to be stored and transported in ways that will not impact their efficacy while protecting workers and the environment. Agricultural packaging solutions require advanced equipment to meet these needs.



Some of the major drivers for the growth of the agricultural packaging market are:

1) Increased adoption of innovative packaging technologies by food producers to improve quality and extend shelf life of products

2) Growing awareness about the importance of healthy eating habits among people across the globe

3) Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as obesity and diabetes, which is leading to increase indemand for healthy foods

4) Increasing consumption of fruits and vegetables across different geographies



Browse full report with detail analysis and figures- https://douglasinsights.com/agricultural-packaging-market



Agricultural Packaging Market Keyplayers

Agricultural packaging is a relatively saturated market. To increase the chances of success, competition has been encouraging innovative design, technology, and applications as well as taking on competitive strategies like collaborations, expansions, and offers.

With the new bio-based polymer package, Amcor plc is committed to producing packaging that is more sustainable. They're working with Espoma Organic, a lawn and garden company, to create sustainable packaging and introduce a new bio-based polymer package. The material in this PE film comprises 25% bio-based material generated from sugar cane.

Mondi's recent installation of a new state-of-the-art paper sack converting machine will enable the company to start a new line of food packaging. With 130 million sacks per year, it can serve more than half of Hungary's food industry.

Some of the key players in this market are Amcor Limited (Australia), Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Mondi plc (South Africa), Smurfit Kappa Group plc (Ireland), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), and Winpak Ltd. These companies are aggressively investing in research and development (R&D) initiatives to develop innovative packaging solutions that can reduce environmental impact and improve food safety.

Some of these companies are also developing electronic printing technologies that can print on multiple layers without using binders or other additives. This would allow them to produce customized packages for various crops without compromising quality or processing time.



Agricultural Packaging Market Segmentations

By Material Type

• Plastic

• Metal

• Paper and Paperboards

• Composite Materials

• Others

By Product

• Pouches and Bags

• Drums

• Bottles and Cans

• Others

By Barrier Strength

• Low

• Medium

• High

By Application

• Chemical Pesticides

• Chemical Fertilizers

• Biologicals



Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Agricultural Packaging Market

2.2. Global Agricultural Packaging Market Snapshot



3 . AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Agricultural Packaging Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Agricultural Packaging Market

3.4. Opportunities of Agricultural Packaging Market

3.5. Trends of Agricultural Packaging Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Agricultural Packaging Market

3.7. Agricultural Packaging Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Material Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Product

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Barrier Strength

3.7.4 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.5 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Agricultural Packaging Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Agricultural Packaging Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Agricultural Packaging Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Agricultural Packaging Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS BY MATERIAL TYPE

5.1 Overview by Material Type

5.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Material Type

5.3 Market Analysis of Plastic by Regions

5.4 Market Analysis of Metal by Regions

5.5 Market Analysis of Paper and Paperboards by Regions

5.6 Market Analysis of Composite Materials by Regions

5.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



6 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT

6.1 Overview by Product

6.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Product

6.3 Market Analysis of Pouches and Bags by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of Drums by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Bottles and Cans by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



7 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS BY BARRIER STRENGTH

7.1 Overview by Barrier Strength

7.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Barrier Strength

7.3 Market Analysis of Low by Regions

7.4 Market Analysis of Medium by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of High by Regions



8 . GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL PACKAGING MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

8.1 Overview by Application

8.2 Global Agricultural Packaging Market Analysis by Application

8.3 Market Analysis of Chemical Pesticides by Regions

8.4 Market Analysis of Chemical Fertilizers by Regions

8.5 Market Analysis of Biologicals by Regions

………toc continued

