USS Roosevelt Arrives in Rostock, Germany

Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Naval Station Rota, Spain, is currently on its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol.

While in port, the ship will receive stores and mail, refuel, and enjoy liberty in the local area. This is USS Roosevelt’s second time in Germany during her time as an FDNF-E ship – they last pulled in to Eckernförde in June 2021 following Exercise Baltic Operations 50 (BALTOPS).

“No matter how many times I visit Germany, it never fails to amaze me,” said Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Good. “The amount of history, the culture, the picturesque towns, and the always friendly people make Germany one of my favorite port visits during patrol.”

While in Rostock, Roosevelt will conduct tours of the ship for American Consulate General personnel, representatives from the German Navy, and officials from the U.S. Embassy. Roosevelt Sailors had the opportunity to tour a German Navy ship while in port and travelled as far as Berlin for liberty in the local area.

“Our German allies always impress me with their professionalism and vision. Working with them has been a highlight of operating in the Baltic, and port visits like Rostock give us an invaluable opportunity to interact with our partners face to face,” said Cmdr. John Mastriani, Roosevelt’s commanding officer. “Building these relationships increases our interoperability and helps enable our successful execution at sea.”

Prior to this port visit, Roosevelt completed a mid-patrol training and maintenance availability (TRAV) period in Naval Station Rota, Spain.

Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, began its fourth Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) patrol Sept. 27 in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

