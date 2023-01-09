Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Size was worth USD 38.25 billion by 2029 it will grow at a CAGR of 9.5% till projection period 2023-2029: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Will Grow at Remarkably Owing to Rising Investments in Transmission and Distribution Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Gas Insulated Switchgear Market.

The global gas-insulated switchgear market is projected to grow from USD 16.9 billion in 2021 to USD 38.25 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Compact metal-enclosed switchgear known as gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) may be securely operated in tight places and is made up of high-voltage components including circuit breakers and disconnectors. Where there is a lack of space, such as in additions, city buildings, on roofs, offshore platforms, industrial plants, and hydropower plants, GIS is used.

Switching, separating, transforming, measuring, and distributing electrical energy in power systems are the primary duties of a GIS substation. The utilization of SF6, an inert gas with high insulating qualities as well as chemical and thermal durability, is the key component of a GIS device.

In contrast, a GIS unit just needs a few centimeters of insulation to be effective, but an air-insulated switchgear unit would need meters. With all these qualities, GIS is a far more dependable gadget than AIS, requiring less space and upkeep.

Live Get a Sample Report of Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2348/gas-insulated-switchgear-market/#request-a-sample

Key Players:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic).

ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Fuji Electric, and Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solutions

Recent Developments:

In January 2022, the Indian government, the West Bengal government along with the World Bank signed a project worth USD 135 million to improve the efficiency and reliability of electricity supply in selected areas of West Bengal. This project will see the adoption of GIS along with other equipment in the modernization of the electricity grid.

Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Report Scope



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 16.9 billion in 2021 Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 38.25 billion by 2029 Growth rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Volume in kilo tons, revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; China; Asia; Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; U.K.; France; Italy; Poland; Spain; India; Japan; Thailand; Malaysia; Indonesia; Vietnam; Singapore; Philippines; Brazil; Argentina; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Oman Key companies profiled ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, General Electric, Eaton Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, Fuji Electric, and Crompton Greaves Power and Industrial Solutions Key Market Opportunities The global gas insulated switchgear is likely to be driven by the adoption of smart grids and innovative metering technologies. Key Market Drivers Increasing investment in transmission and distribution networks to meet the rising electricity demand is also expected to bolster market growth. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope. Pricing and purchase options The entire organization can use the report. It can be printed and shared. Delivery in PDF and Excel.

Segmentation:

The gas-insulated switchgear market based on the installation has been segmented into indoor and outdoor.

Indoor : A metal-clad form of indoor gas-insulated switchgear is typical. In this style of construction, an earthed metal case entirely encloses all live parts. Gas-insulated switchgear with interior enclosures is frequently utilized in medium-voltage applications when indoor surroundings are appropriate. For power stability in industrial and commercial settings where medium voltage substations are placed, the majority of interior gas-insulated switchgear is employed.

: A metal-clad form of indoor gas-insulated switchgear is typical. In this style of construction, an earthed metal case entirely encloses all live parts. Gas-insulated switchgear with interior enclosures is frequently utilized in medium-voltage applications when indoor surroundings are appropriate. For power stability in industrial and commercial settings where medium voltage substations are placed, the majority of interior gas-insulated switchgear is employed. Outdoor: In outdoor gas-insulated switchgear, continuous earthed enclosures are present assuring maximum protection against electrical shocks for operation personnel they are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and have aluminum enclosures. It is a three-phase enclosed modular system with a uniform connection flange. It has several gas compartments, each equipped with a gas filter, rupture disc, contact manometer, and gas valves

The gas-insulated switchgear market based on the end-user has been segmented into transmission utility, power generation utility, power distribution utility, railways & metros, industrial & OEMs, and commercial.

The gas-insulated switchgear market is anticipated to be dominated by the transmission segment during the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing power needs brought on by expanding urbanization and population growth, which led to an expansion of the global transmission network.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of geography, the gas-insulated switchgear market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the gas-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economy of Asia Pacific is estimated to grow by 4.9% in the fiscal year 2022. Population growth in the region increases the burden on the housing infrastructure and will compel economies to focus on expanding public housing infrastructure.

The region is also the fastest-growing market in renewable energy deployment, led by China and India. With the rapid rise in renewable power generation, grid stability is a significant issue in countries with high levels of renewable integration in their grids, which also needs the modernization of older T&D infrastructure. As renewable power generated from sources, such as solar and wind, provides variable power output, traditional T&D systems may not be suitable for renewable energy transmission and distribution and would require upgradation or retrofitting.​

North America is investing in the enhancement of the overall performance of generation, transmission & distribution of electric power to avoid losses. Many companies are procuring their substation for reliable and efficient power transmission, which might add significant value to this market.

Europe will be the second biggest market due to increasing power consumption, up-gradation of aging hydropower plants, and government initiative for enhancing grid infrastructure. Growing investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure will offer lucrative growth opportunities in the forecast period. The countries in the Middle East & Africa are highly dominated by oil and gas companies, which require a reliable power supply. Companies operating in oil and gas plants are focusing on enhancing the transmission and distribution of electric power. African countries are mainly focused on increasing their grid infrastructure, which will add a positive outlook for the growth of the regional market during the projected period.

Browse Full Premium Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2348/gas-insulated-switchgear-market/

Drivers:

During the anticipated period, the demand for gas-insulated switchgear is anticipated to be driven by the transformation of the power industry.

The demand for gas-insulated switchgear is anticipated to increase due to its space optimization, ease of maintenance, and defense against the elements.

Restraints:

The market's expansion is being hampered by elements like high equipment costs when compared to AIS and strict environmental and safety laws pertaining to GIS.

The insulating and arc-quenching medium in GIS substations is sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) gas, which is compressed inside a gas-tight iron casing that surrounds all current-carrying components. Pressurized SF6 gas can be used as an insulating medium to create much more compact switchgear because it allows for a much smaller mutual distance between current-carrying devices.

Opportunities:

The growing APAC economies of China and India were the main drivers of the 3.3% constant year-over-year output growth in global industrial production recorded in 2021, according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). The situation points to promising futures for gas-insulated switchgear, which is essential for power safety and regulation in industrial environments.

Working Principles of GIS:

Switchgear uses SF6 to protect the electrical power supply and distribution by interrupting the flow of current in an electrical circuit when necessary.

Under normal conditions, the breaker contacts are closed, but when a failure occurs in the electrical system, these contacts separate and an arc occurs between them

The displacement of the mobile contacts is synchronized with that of a valve that allows the entry of high-pressure SF6 into the chamber where the arc is occurring.

The properties of SF6 allow the absorption of free electrons in the path of the arc, forming ions that do not carry electrical charge because they become too heavy. The dielectric strength of the gas increases notably, so the arc is extinguished.

The SF6 is stored first in a low-pressure tank and subsequently in a high-pressure tank so that it can be available for reuse because of its ability to quickly recombine as the arc is put out.

These characteristics make SF6 insulation three times more efficient than air insulation, which makes these substations perfect for medium and high-voltage power networks.

Integrated three Phase GIS:

GIS hybrid system:

It is a suitable combination of three-phase common elements and separate-phase components. Here, the connection from the bus bar is made simpler by the three-phase common bus bar system. Phase-to-phase failures are avoided using the isolated phase apparatus. This is the best design while keeping the space needed and the maintenance facility in mind.

Streamlined GIS system:

In this GIS or gas-insulated switchgear system one functional element is encapsulated in a single metal enclosure. For example, in some designs, a three-phase circuit breaker, current transformer, earth switches, and even other feeder elements are covered together in a single metal capsule.

High-Level Integration:

A single enclosure housing houses the whole substation's equipment, according to this design, which was launched in the year 2000. Users appreciate this single-unit, gas-insulated substation because it offers a comprehensive solution for an outdoor substation in a single unit. As a result, an entire outdoor switch yard cannot be substituted with equipment (HIS).

Get More Discount on the Gas-Insulated Switchgear Market ->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2348/gas-insulated-switchgear-market/#inquire-for-discount

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market Environment Suppliers, Manufacturing Companies, End-user companies, and Research institutes.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Gas-Insulated Switchgear market? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Gas-Insulated Switchgear market? Which segment dominates the market? What factors are driving the global Gas-Insulated Switchgear market? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the major applications for Gas-Insulated Switchgear? What are the working principles of Gas-Insulated Switchgear?

Related reports:

Ring Main Unit Market by Type (Gas, Air, Oil, and Solid Dielectric), Application (Distribution Utilities, Industries, and Infrastructure & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2536/ring-main-unit-market/

Offshore Decommissioning Market by Power Source (Electric, Hybrid), By System, by Operation, By End Use, and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast From 2022 To 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1847/offshore-decommissioning-market/

Smart Gas Meter Market by technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User, and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2032/smart-gas-meter-market/

Circuit Breaker Market by Insulation Type (Vacuum, Air, Gas, & Oil), Voltage (Medium, High), Installation (Indoor, Outdoor), End User (Transmission & Distribution Utilities, Power Generation, Renewables, & Railways) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2357/circuit-breaker-market/

Oil & Gas Pumps Market by Type (Submersible, Non-Submersible), By Application (Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 To 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2374/oil-gas-pumps-market/

Substation Automation Market by Type (Transmission Substation, Distribution Substations) By Application (Utilities, Steel, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation) and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2028

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2438/substation-automation-market/

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/