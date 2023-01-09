Aerospace Fasteners Market Size, Trends, Business Opportunities and Forecast 2028 - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights

Some of the key players in the aerospace fasteners market include 3M Company, Arconic Inc., B&F FastenerUSA Inc., and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

The aerospace fasteners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% during the forecast period of 2022–2028. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for aircraft and other aerospace products.

The manufacturers of aerospace fasteners must adhere to high design and manufacturing standards to ensure the quality of their products. The advancements in the aerospace industry have fundamentally and significantly contributed to the growth of the global aerospace fasteners market and are expected to offer prominent opportunities in the coming years. The emergence of aerial vehicles in transporting passengers and cargo, an increase in investment in developing aerial vehicles, and the expansion of the global aerospace fastener service industry are forecast to drive the growth of the global aerospace fastener market during the forecast period.



Aerospace Fasteners Market Growth Drivers and Risks

During the forecast period, the North American aerospace fasteners market will expand due to an increase in military and defense spending and an increase in commercial aircraft orders. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific aerospace fasteners market is projected to expand significantly due to the emergence of new airlines across major countries and rising demand from aerospace MRO activities. Europe held a sizable share of the global aerospace fastener market in 2019 and is anticipated to expand substantially over the forecast period.

However, there are also several risks that could hinder the market's growth, including heavy reliance on traditional products and high stock levels among suppliers.



Aerospace Fasteners Market Keyplayers

Aerospace Fasteners Market Segmentations

The aerospace fasteners market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, and geography.

By Product Type

• Rivets

• Screws

• Nuts and Bolts

• Washers

• Others

By Material Type

• Aluminium

• Alloy Steel

• Titanium

• Others

By Application

• Interior

• Control Surfaces

• Fuselage

By Aircraft Type

• Narrow Body Aircraft

• Wide Body Aircraft

• Very Large Aircraft

• Fighter Jet

• Others

By End-User

• Commercial

• Defense

Table of Content-

1 . PREFACE

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objective

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Unique Selling Proposition (USP) & offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2 . EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Highlights of Aerospace Fasteners Market

2.2. Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Snapshot



3 . AEROSPACE FASTENERS – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Drivers of Aerospace Fasteners Market

3.3. Market Restraints of Aerospace Fasteners Market

3.4. Opportunities of Aerospace Fasteners Market

3.5. Trends of Aerospace Fasteners Market

3.6. Porter’s Five Force Analysis of Aerospace Fasteners Market

3.7. Aerospace Fasteners Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.7.1 Market Attractive Analysis by Product Type

3.7.2 Market Attractive Analysis by Material Type

3.7.3 Market Attractive Analysis by Application

3.7.4 Market Attractive Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.7.5 Market Attractive Analysis by End-User

3.7.6 Market Attractive Analysis by Region



4 . VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.1. Aerospace Fasteners Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Aerospace Fasteners Raw Material Analysis

4.2.1. List of Raw Materials

4.2.2. Aerospace Fasteners Raw Material Manufactures List

4.2.3. Price Trend of Aerospace Fasteners Key Raw Materials

4.3. List of Potential Buyers

4.4. Marketing Channel

4.4.1. Direct Marketing

4.4.2. Indirect Marketing

4.4.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



5 . GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET ANALYSIS BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview by Product Type

5.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Product Type

5.3 Market Analysis of Rivets by Regions

5.4 Market Analysis of Screws by Regions

5.5 Market Analysis of Nuts and Bolts by Regions

5.6 Market Analysis of Washers by Regions

5.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



6 . GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET ANALYSIS BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1 Overview by Material Type

6.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Material Type

6.3 Market Analysis of Aluminium by Regions

6.4 Market Analysis of Alloy Steel by Regions

6.5 Market Analysis of Titanium by Regions

6.6 Market Analysis of Others by Regions



7 . GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

7.1 Overview by Application

7.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Application

7.3 Market Analysis of Interior by Regions

7.4 Market Analysis of Control Surfaces by Regions

7.5 Market Analysis of Fuselage by Regions



8 . GLOBAL AEROSPACE FASTENERS MARKET ANALYSIS BY AIRCRAFT TYPE

8.1 Overview by Aircraft Type

8.2 Global Aerospace Fasteners Market Analysis by Aircraft Type

8.3 Market Analysis of Narrow Body Aircraft by Regions

8.4 Market Analysis of Wide Body Aircraft by Regions

8.5 Market Analysis of Very Large Aircraft by Regions

8.6 Market Analysis of Fighter Jet by Regions

8.7 Market Analysis of Others by Regions

……………….toc continued

