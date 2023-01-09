Barrier Films Market size is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Barrier Films Market size is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrier Films Market size is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2027. Barrier films are flexible films that are meant to act as barriers to prevent oxygen, water, light, and other gases from entering or exiting a product’s packaging. The unique properties of barrier films compared to conventional films such as resealable zippers and sliders, faster machining speed, increased heat tolerance, extended shelf life, and others is making it a preferred material for packaging application. Aluminum oxide sustainable barrier coatings are highly employed in packaging barrier films. Some widely used barrier films include biaxially oriented polypropylene, polyamide, and ethylene vinyl alcohol due to their excellent moisture barrier properties. Increasing applications of barrier films in food and beverage product packaging and growing demand for barrier films in the pharmaceutical industry are boosting the demand for the market in the forecast period.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Barrier Films market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of barrier films globally in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing consumption for packaging applications in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others.

2. China is one of the world’s largest production sites of barrier films in the world.

3. The food and beverage segment in the end-use industry held the largest share in the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Growing technological advancements and new types of barrier films being invented are expected to cater to the increasing demand for barrier films and that is expected to act as a market opportunity during the forecasted period.

4. The food and beverage industry dominates the market and provides higher stability compared to other industries making it a dominating segment in the global barrier film end-use market.

5. One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the barrier films market is the increasing need and production of packaging materials, and recently more due to the covid pandemic.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Barrier Films Market Segment Analysis – By Product Material : The polyethylene (PE) segment held a significant share in the barrier films market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027. Polyethylene barrier films are a type of packaging film that is widely used in food and beverages to extend the shelf life of the food as well as protect the food products from numerous external influences like moisture, oxygen, and other gases.

2. Barrier Films Market Segment Analysis – By Technology : The multi-layer barrier films segment held a significant share in the barrier films market in 2021. The multi-layer barrier films avoid the exchange of gases across packaging and increase the life of pharmaceutical drugs. Multi-layer barrier films are also used in the agriculture industry to protect the filling goods from oxidation, microbial infestation, and vitamin loss. In agriculture, the multi-layer barrier films also reduce the fumigants in crop production and emissions of volatile pesticides.

3. Barrier Films Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry : The food and beverages segment occupied the largest share in the barrier films market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2022-2027. Barrier Films like polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate are approved food-grade plastic, that is unreactive material that doesn’t react with the food contents of the material. This makes them fit for food and beverage packaging materials. There are no harmful chemicals, additives, or goods that can be consumed by using polyethylene film-packed food and beverages.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Barrier Films industry are:

1. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

2. ProAmpac LLC

3. Berry Global

4. Dupont Teijin Films

5. Raven Industries

