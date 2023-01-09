Etalon (ETAL) Will Be Listed on LBank Exchange This April

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Etalon (ETAL) in April 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETAL/USDT and ETAL/BTC trading pair will be officially available for trading this April.

Connecting the online and offline world with the crypto market, Etalon (ETAL) enables users to unlock and enjoy numerous discounts, services, and benefits worldwide with just one token. The ETAL token will be listed on LBank Exchange this April, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision. To support this innovative project, LBank joined Etalon as a strategic partner and a Provider, see details at https://etalon.cash/join

Introducing Etalon

The global e-commerce retail market, now worth $5.5 trillion, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9-10%. In this growing market, competition for consumers is fiercer every day. The emergence of crypto assets has defined a financially free, conscious consumer community, free from the disadvantages of centralized control, whose purchasing power is well represented by the total capitalization of the crypto market.

Etalon is a project and utility token providing a simple way to connect not only the seasoned crypto experts, but people new to decentralized finance to manufacturers and service providers around the world, who are joining its ever-growing community. Users do not have to spend their Etalon to receive benefits, all that is required is ownership of at least one token (you do not have to spend it ever, just HODL it), which allows users to access discounts, products, and services available worldwide, granted by registered and verified Providers.

Developed by the team that created Clarabot Nano, one of the world's most secure Opensource data sharing and communication software, Etalon strives to establish accessible and secure global information sharing systems, while connecting individuals with companies providing exclusive benefits for token holders. If you do support a decentralized future, this project is definitely for you. Please note that Clarabot is the Finalist of Cyber Defense Magazine Black Unicorn 2022. Clarabot also won the prestigious Global Infosec Award in 2021 on encrypted data sharing and 2022 was named one of the top 10 Infosec innovators. In case you are looking for a future where your data belongs to you and not multinational companies, you should definitely take a look on Clarabot Nano and Etalon. The underlying value of the service granted by Clarabot only predicts the ultimate success of Etalon. Not to mention, several other well known Providers (https://etalon.cash/providers) already joined the project, granting real life value for the Etalon community and token holders. Opposed to many ICOs, Etalon is not a promise as the system is already in place and working.

Be it either with a discounted purchase opportunity of a product, or access to a valuable service, Etalon connects the online and offline world with the crypto market. The flagship utility for a limited number of Etalon owners is a perpetual license for Nano, giving access to current and future Nano services, as long as Etalon is held. Clarabot is paving the way for other manufacturers, retailers and service providers (90 Providers so far joined the initiative, but this number is growing day by day) to offer significant discounts and become Providers. And eventually, an online marketplace named Etaverse for Etalon's community of Beneficiary members, manufacturers, retailers, and service providers offering endlessly expanding benefits is formed.

The vision of Etalon is to build technologies, ecosystems, and communities that promote secure, easily accessible, global information sharing systems with privacy and freedom in mind. It will continue to promote and develop new technologies that provide modern answers to issues that the 21st century brought, in a way that is easy to use for people even with little or no IT experience.

About ETAL Token

ETAL is a BEP-20 "Smart Contract" cryptocurrency that runs on BSC. Unlike centralized banks, the token uses peer-to-peer technology to operate without central authority. Being a BEP20 standard, Etalon can be transferred and traded like any other token, making it possible to exchange for other crypto assets, or even fiat currency.

In addition, the Proof-of-Staked-Authority (PoSA) used by BSC allows for much higher transaction throughput and significantly reduced environmental impact and energy usage. This improvement also keeps the system secure, and dramatically reduces the fees associated with transactions.

As a utility cryptocurrency that provides valuable services and discounts, ETAL grants access to users even if they only have one token in their crypto wallet. Compared to other crypto tokens, ETAL is unique as its value is determined not just by supply and demand, but by the quality and number of benefits that it provides. Token holders gain access to meaningful services, top quality products, and discounts. And as the list of Providers grow, making more exclusive discounts and services available, Etalon's added value to token holders increases.

A total of 5 million (i.e., 5,000,000) ETAL tokens are available. The ICO of ETAL just started and more than 300 000 tokens out of 5 million already found its owner. Don't miss the opportunity to join now.

The ETAL token will be listed on LBank Exchange this April, investors who are interested in the Etalon investment can easily buy and sell ETAL token on LBank Exchange once it's listed, or through the official website of Etalon.cash during the ICO.

