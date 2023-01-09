Dr. Russ Rasmussen and Jeff Sievertson's newly released "Becoming One as Husband and Wife: A Self-help Novel" is a thoughtful narrative brimming with real world advice

"Becoming One as Husband and Wife: A Self-help Novel" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Russ Rasmussen and Jeff Sievertson is an engaging look into some of the stages and challenges that one could face throughout a marriage told through a heartfelt story of hope, determination, and faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Becoming One as Husband and Wife: A Self-help Novel": a creative and engrossing adult fiction. "Becoming One as Husband and Wife: A Self-help Novel" is the creation of published authors Dr. Russ Rasmussen and Jeff Sievertson.

Dr. Russ Rasmussen earned his Doctor of Psychology degree from Florida Institute of Technology in 1990. Throughout his many years of practice, he has guided numerous clients to a path of harmony and peace in their relationships. Now that he's retired, he enjoys teaching Bible studies at church and writing books that motivate and inspire others to know Jesus Christ.

Jeff Sievertson has taught the Bible, along with serving as a lay pastor for almost twenty years and pastor for two years. His love of God's word has driven him to author several books and articles one can find at intotheeast.org and godsproof.com.

Dr. Russ Rasmussen and Jeff Sievertson share, "Becoming One as Husband and Wife is the story of three couples at different stages of life, yearning to find harmony and unity in their broken marriages. Each of the couples find themselves dealing with struggles that are beyond their ability to solve on their own.

"One young couple is trying to cope with addictions and infidelity. Another is struggling with the daily task of working long hours while raising kids but all of it leading to a marital disconnect. The third couple, who are doing their best as empty nesters, are fighting against a war-torn memory and a daughter who is struggling in her own abusive relationship. With the help of a humble yet troubled psychologist, they each learn new skills that lead to each other and to Christ, but for some, the pain may be too much to overcome.

"After many years of serving his clients, Dr. Russ Rasmussen wanted to convey his biblically rooted advice in a way that would not only be enjoyed but also be implemented and practiced daily. After tossing around a few ideas with author, Bible study teacher, and friend, Jeff Sievertson, Dr. Russ decided the best way to bring his professional advice to life was through this heartwarming tale."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Russ Rasmussen and Jeff Sievertson's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves facing situations all too similar to what is found within this thoughtful narrative.

From a young couple with broken trust to an established marital connection slipping away due to outside forces, readers will see a realistic study of human connection as they get to know three unique couples within the pages of this powerful story.

