Author C.A. Rose's new book "Hunt for the Black Rose" is an enthralling tale of a band of heroes who must find and stop the secret weapon of the dangerous Priesthood

Recent release "Hunt for the Black Rose" from Page Publishing author C.A. Rose centers around a group of heroes as they attempt to discover the location of the devious Priesthood's secret weapon designed for world control. With her friend Aton captured and her family home in jeopardy, young Carmen must make the bold voice to join the rebellion to fight back against her tyrannical enemies.

C.A. Rose, an avid world builder who draws inspiration from her history degrees and travels while in the military, has completed her new book "Hunt for the Black Rose": a gripping thrill ride that follows Carmen as she takes a stand and joins the rebellion against the Priesthood and their ultimate weapon designed for world domination.

"'Hunt for the Black Rose' is the conclusion of the 'Black Rose Trilogy'," writes Rose. "It continues the quest of Carmen, Sister-Heir, and Aton, the mutant outlaw, to find the doomsday weapon of the priesthood. Aton is caught. Carmen must find and rescue him. Aware of the weapon's discovery, the Priesthood launches a preemptive strike and establishes their theocracy, appointing proxy leaders. Faced with confiscation of her family manor, Carmen joins her sister leading the rebel cause. Dissidents of all three nations rise to fight back before their freedoms are lost forever."

Published by Page Publishing, C.A. Rose's captivating tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Carmen's quest to free Aton and help stop the disappearance of their rights and the end of the world as they know it. Expertly paced and brimming with fully realized worlds and characters, "Hunt for the Black Rose" will leave readers on the edge of their seats, delivering a satisfying and stunning conclusion to the author's epic "Black Rose Trilogy."

