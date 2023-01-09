Multimedia Marketing & Branding For Medical Spas Launched By Aesthetics Media

Aesthetics Media is introducing a multimedia marketing service for aesthetics spas, clinics, and practices.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2023) - Aesthetics Media, an agency which specializes in DFY digital marketing solutions for the aesthetics industry, announced a new multimedia branding and marketing service designed to help aesthetics clinics and spas improve online visibility and build brand authority.

More details about the new service can be found at https://aestheticsmedia.clientcabin.com

Aesthetics Media

As part of the new DFY marketing solution, the Los Angeles-based agency designs marketing strategies and creates informative branded content tailored to the needs of small to medium-sized aesthetics businesses.

"We design custom marketing strategies to get medical aesthetics practices branding recognition and visibility, helping them position themselves as an industry expert in their local community," says founder and CEO Jonathan Miller. "By applying our media and advertising strategy, we can increase a clinic's visibility for a variety of services and treatments."

Combining AI technology and a team of marketing specialists and professional writers, Aesthetics Media delivers a comprehensive DFY branding and reputation marketing solution to aesthetics spas and clinics. Through its omnichannel approach, the agency helps clients improve brand awareness and online visibility for their services.

Its new marketing and branding campaigns are available as a monthly subscription and designed as an effective way for clinics to get positive coverage for their brand. "Each campaign focuses on specific treatments and locations, allowing clinics to reach more local patients who are searching for their services," says Jonathan. Along with building brand authority and improving online visibility, the agency's marketing solution can help businesses improve Google ranking.

With the launch of its multimedia marketing service, Aesthetics Media is offering businesses in the aesthetics sector a DFY solution designed to improve online visibility and brand recognition in their local area. Founded by Jonathan Miller, the agency works with medical aesthetics spas, skin clinics, dermatology specialists, and non-surgical med spas.

Interested parties can learn more about the agency and its new multimedia marketing service at https://aestheticsmedia.clientcabin.com

Contact Info:

Name: Jonathan Miller

Email: jonathan.miller@aestheticsmedia.co

Organization: Jonathan Durban Limited DBA Aesthetics Media

Address: 55 Monmouth Street, London, England WC2H 9DG, United Kingdom

Website: https://aestheticsmedia.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150673