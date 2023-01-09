Submit Release
Author John W Nalley Jr's newly released "Puma's Lair" follows a young man who is ousted from his family home but finds adventure, friends, and fortune while on his own

"Puma's Lair" from Christian Faith Publishing author John W Nalley Jr is a compelling novel that centers around Jake, a young man who has recently lost his parents and is soon forced from his home by his neighbors. Now on his own with no one to turn to, Jake ventures off into the unknown and discovers new friends, treasures, and more than he ever thought possible.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Puma's Lair": a captivating adventure that follows a young man who is made to flee the only home he's ever known and ends up on an unforgettable journey. "Puma's Lair" is the creation of published author, John W Nalley Jr, a veteran of the U.S. Navy who discovered his passion for storytelling following his retirement from the construction industry.

"Jake's life was radically changed after his parents' death," writes Nalley. "Supposedly good neighbors turned out to be ruthless, cruel men who forced Jake out of his home. What seemed to be tragic turned out to be an adventure for Jake as he discovered new territory, new friends, and even gold in an unusual place."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John W Nalley Jr's new book is an expertly paced and unforgettable tale written as a response to the author's love of Western literature. Full of suspense and shocking revelations around every turn, "Puma's Lair" will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers everywhere who follow along on Jake's adventure and leave them spellbound with each turn of the page.

View a synopsis of "Puma's Lair" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Puma's Lair" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Puma's Lair", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

