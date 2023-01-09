Ann Harris's newly released "Jess and the Mess" is a creative juvenile fiction that encourages keeping one's living space clean

"Jess and the Mess" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ann Harris is an entertaining and lyrical work that finds two sisters that could not be any more different and an important lesson on cleanliness.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jess and the Mess": a humorous and entertaining tale with an important lesson. "Jess and the Mess" is the creation of published author Ann Harris, a native of New York City with a passion for creative arts.

Harris shares, "Jess and Angelique may be siblings that share the same bedroom, but they seem to live on different planets. Jess's side of the room is continually caked with debris, whereas her sister's side is spotless, just like her prim-and-proper attitude and attire.

"Angelique has grown tired of cleaning up after her, whereas Jess can't seem to meet her halfway. But then, out of the blue, a tiny critter comes into the picture, and everything changes.

"Jess and the Mess is a relatable story that teaches us an important lesson: a healthy outside and a healthy inside aren't separate; they are one and the same."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ann Harris's new book examines an important life lesson regarding caring for one's environment.

Harris utilizes charming word play and engaging imagery to captivate the imagination within the pages of her flagship children's fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Jess and the Mess" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Jess and the Mess," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

