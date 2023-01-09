Submit Release
The Pot Shop is Now Offering Shipping Nationwide with More Products

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - The founders of California-based mail-order marijuana company The Pot Shop, https://thepotshop.cc/, are pleased to announce the expansion of their selection of Indica and Hybrid strains. The well-known Strain, Master OG, Biller Kimber OG, and Purple Punch OG are among these strains. There has been a rising demand for additional strains, particularly Californian Grown Varieties, as more states legalize medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries.

By providing services to customers in Alaska, for instance, where the distances between cities are vast, The Pot Shop meets a portion of this demand. In some cases, these people in remote areas are forced to accept packages purchased by mail. Moon rocks, edibles, and pre-rolls are some of The Pot Shop's other offerings. People who prefer more holistic and herbal treatments to conventional pharmaceutical pills are now able to choose from these varieties of marijuana strains.

A spokesperson stated "With over 350 reviews and 4.4 stars regarding our services and product selection on Trust Pilot,". With the amaizing product, supreme value, and prompt delivery that customers have come to expect from The Pot Shop, we hope to continue satisfying our customers."

About The Pot Shop:

The Pot Shop sells marijuana and cannabis products of high quality that are grown in California. These items can be legally shipped to all 50 US states without requiring a rec card. In order to guarantee both reasonable prices and the highest possible quality, the goods are procured from a variety of licensed farms and vendors and shipped from California. For more details and product descriptions, please go to https://thepotshop.cc/shop/.

Media Contact:

Name: Mason Johnson
Address: 5234 Thomas Avenue, Eureka, CA 95501, San Francisco, United States
Phone number: 407 494 5742
Email: admin@thepotshop.cc
Website: https://thepotshop.cc/

