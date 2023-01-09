4 Reasons to Add the Pacific to Your Travel Bucket List in 2023

The Pacific is considered to be one of the most culturally diverse regions in the world. Even though most of the island nations are misconceived to be similar to one another, upon visiting and immersing oneself in the various cultures across the Pacific, it will be understood that despite the same Pacific Ocean connecting them, these countries are magnificently unique in their own ways. Still not convinced on why you MUST visit the Pacific? Here are four main reasons why you need to add the Pacific into your travel bucket list of 2023 right now!

The Activities



Snorkel in the shallow, calm lagoons of the Cook Islands

If what you are looking for is that idyllic tropical getaway, then the Pacific is surely the place for you. But it is not just the beaches we are talking about – there is so much more to the Pacific. You can explore an active volcano in Vanuatu, swim with the whales in Tonga, hike through thick lush forestry in Papua New Guinea, take a dip in magnificent waterfalls in Fiji, and the list goes on.

With a variety of family-friendly activities all interconnected with nature, the Pacific is perfect for travellers of all types. Most of the resorts are also equipped with babysitting and nanny services, so this could also be the perfect time for you and your significant other to spend some quality time alone exploring the beauty of the Pacific.

The Food



A beautiful spread in the Solomon Islands

This is one of the most important reasons why you need to visit the Pacific. With the cultural dishes varying among the countries, the secret ingredient – love – remains the same.

From the mouth watering Kokoda in Fiji where raw fish is marinated in lemon juice, served with coconut milk, to the mouth-watering Kapisi Pulu (perfectly baked banana leaves with corned beef inside) in Tonga, the Pacific is heaven to everyone who loves to indulge in simple yet delicious cuisine. Don’t believe us? Come try it yourself!

The Friendly People



The people of the Pacific are well known for their warmth

The ecstatic and enthusiastic warmth of the people of the Pacific is the main reason that makes this region so unique. And also the reason most travellers refuse to go back home. Surrounded with warm friendly smiles and greetings everywhere you go, it is not so hard to believe why this is so.

Another feature common to all people of the Pacific is their eagerness to share the beauty of their home with tourists. Friendly hugs, big smiles, invitations to take part in traditional ceremonies are things a traveller should be expecting when travelling to the Pacific.

The Scenery



The Pacific is renowned for its breathtaking scenery – above and below water

Every island in the Pacific has something unique to offer when it comes to scenery – both above and below the water. Regardless of your destination, you will find plenty of room for yourself in any of the beaches in the Pacific simply because of the abundance of these in each island. Pristine white sandy beaches in Cook Islands, to the stunning lagoons in Bora Bora – you don’t have to imagine what paradise is – you can just live in it.

Another great thing about the Pacific is the concept of island time – where you can let all your worries slip away, pay less attention to the hustle and bustle of the rest of the world and enjoy the majestic sceneries of the Pacific.

For more information and travel inspiration before booking that much-needed escape to paradise, please visit the Pacific Tourism Organisation website at https://southpacificislands.travel/discover/.