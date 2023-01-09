Submit Release
Over US$549 million invested in HCM City’s export processing, industrial zones

VIETNAM, January 9 - HCM CITY — More than US$549 million worth of new and additional investment was poured into export processing and industrial zones of HCM City in 2022, about 9.8 per cent higher than the target, statistics showed.

The capital comprises $196.6 million in foreign investment and over VNĐ8.15 trillion ($352.48 million) in domestic investment, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) said.

HEPZA Director Hứa Quốc Trung said investment attraction has become more positive since Việt Nam reopened to international arrivals on March 15, 2022, which has facilitated the travel of investors.

Thanks to that, many have come to local industrial parks to explore investment chances as Việt Nam is an attractive and safe investment destination for foreign investors, he noted. — VNS

