What's New in 2023 for the Aliki Brand

Aliki Designs is proud announce the official launch of Aliki Consulting, a leadership coaching and organizational consulting practice.
A society grows great when old people plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit under.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Aliki brand integrates mastermind leadership advisory with the lessons embedded in the Aliki Designs messages - lessons of centering purpose, resiliency, tenacity, inclusion and belonging, mental acuity, playfulness, possibilities envisioning, higher consciousness, collaborative intelligence, interdependency, social and cultural intelligence, and inner sage wisdom - and the Aristotilean values of truth, beauty, unity and goodness.
Founder Dr. Denise Berger is an organizational leadership expert who marries two decades of corporate experience with academic insights and practitioner-based knowledge to deliver unique solutions for leaders and teams looking to optimize their value proposition and grow strategically. She holds a doctorate in organizational leadership, with a specialty in corporate social responsibility, and a MBA in Marketing and International Business.
In addition to organizational leadership consulting, Dr. D offers a 10-week "becoming you" program for pods of 3-5 people to grow their possibilities mindset, resiliency, & mental acuity. For more information about our coaching and consulting practice visit alikiconsulting.com. To see our jewelry designs, visit alikidesigns.com
