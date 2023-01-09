Five 'Better-for-You' Natural Food Brands Release Tiger Nut Line at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets Leads the Charge in Introducing Innovation to the Healthy Foods Category

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sprouts Farmers Market will launch an exclusive line of tiger nut products in all locations January of 2023. The new tiger nut line is a result of Sprouts' commitment to bringing new health trends to its customers and delighting shoppers with unique, health focused finds. The participating better-for-you natural foods brands that will contribute to Sprouts' tiger nut offerings include: Sweet Aya Bites, Three Wishes, Mmmly, BHU Foods and Ora Organic.

Tiger nuts are known to be an ancient superfood that are nutty and slightly sweet, a great source of prebiotic fiber and nutrient dense with 11 vitamins and minerals. The tuber has been gaining popularity worldwide but has yet to break through into American public consciousness as a go-to health food. Health-focused retailer, Sprouts, saw this gap in awareness as an opportunity to collaborate with a select group of better-for-you natural foods brands to bring the unique ingredient to market. Sprouts' extensive tiger nut offerings will include bars, cereal, snacks, spreads, protein powder and other health focused snacks.

BHU Foods will launch three varieties of tiger nut products at Sprouts: Two flavors of shelf-stable bars, two varieties of tiger nut butter and a cereal cluster. These 5 new SKU's will deliver on BHU's brand promise of providing low-carb, low-sugar, vegan and clean label products to consumers, while using nutrient dense, high fiber tiger nut flour as the base.

Mmmly's line of indulgent, yet nutrient-balanced soft-baked cookies will be available at Sprouts, including a new Peanut Butter flavor. With each original recipe, the new classic cookie brand combines the perfect balance of protein, healthy fats, real fruit sugar, and fiber from tiger nuts with flavor favorites that everyone craves.

Sweet Aya Bites will launch three flavors of tiger nut snack: Dark Chocolate Covered, Sea Salt, and Smokey BBQ. A delicious new snack on the market that's nutrient dense and is 40% lower in calories, 75% lower in fat, and needs 95% less water to grow than almonds and pistachios. A chewy delight - bite after bite.

Ora Organic will launch a clean plant protein powder made from seven powerful plants and supercharged with tiger nuts. Sustainably sourced with zero artificial ingredients, Ora Organic's Vanilla Supercharged Plant Protein is organic, gluten-free, and delectable as a nutrient-packed post-workout shake or morning smoothie.

Three Wishes will launch their new Horchata cereal flavor, with a tiger nut base, at Sprouts this January. For $6.99, shoppers can enjoy the favorite beverage, now in cereal form. Three Wishes is low-sugar, high protein, and gluten and grain free.

Shoppers can expect to find Sprouts' new tiger nut products on shelf in January of 2023.

ABOUT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, INC:

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

ABOUT SWEET AYA BITES:

Our mission is to bring tiger nuts to America's pantry with a snack that's a chewy delight - bite after bite. We believe that tiger nuts are a delicious and nutrient dense food that belong in American diets. We are excited for the opportunity to be in Sprouts and work with the four other great brands. For more information, visit sweetaya.com or check out instagram @sweetayabites

ABOUT THREE WISHES:

Three Wishes is a better-for-you cereal that tastes like childhood indulgence. While other cereals on the shelf force customers to choose between flavor and nutrition, there's no compromise with Three Wishes. It is high protein, low sugar, gluten, and grain-free. With flavors from Cocoa to Fruity to Frosted, Three Wishes is for kids of all ages. For more information, visit https://threewishescereal.com/ and follow them at @threewishes.

ABOUT MMMLY:

Mmmly is a new classic cookie brand offering indulgent snacks that are actually good for you. Mmmly's original line of soft-baked cookies combine the perfect balance of protein, healthy fats, prebiotics, and real fruit sugar with a craveworthy classic flavor. With Mmmly, there's more room for food freedom, feeling good, and snacking at its finest. Besides, what fun is a cookie with limits? For more information, visit http://www.eatmmmly.com or follow on Instagram @eatmmmly.

ABOUT ORA ORGANIC:

Ora Organic was created out of a love for plant-based nutrition, ethical sourcing, and helping others be well. Our products include some of the earth's most powerful plants and are formulated to support your workouts, gut health, beauty and skin health, immune health, and more. With our industry-leading quality standards and testing practices, you and your family can always trust you're getting the highest-quality nutritional products on the market. Head to http://www.ora.organic and @ora.organic to learn more.

ABOUT BHU FOODS:

BHU Foods is a female-owned, superfood company shifting the health and consciousness paradigm by setting the example of what it means to be a conscious company. BHU Foods offers exceptional organic, low sugar, high fiber and clean-label products including protein bars, protein bites, protein cookies, vegan cookie dough and more. To learn more about BHU Foods, visit http://www.bhufoods.com and connect @bhufoods.

