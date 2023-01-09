G-III ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. on Behalf of G-III Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. ("G-III" or the "Company") GIII on behalf of G-III stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether G-III has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 30, 2022, the Company announced third quarter fiscal 2023 results, which revealed that quarterly earnings per share missed analyst estimates. The Company also announced it was updating its guidance for fiscal year 2023, citing higher inventory levels causing "logistical challenges." Following this announcement, the Company's stock price dropped.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired G-III shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

