RoboSense Staged at CES 2023, E1 and M Series Boost Global Smart Vehicle Perception Upgrade

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems, exhibited its leading portfolio of smart LiDAR sensor solutions at CES 2023 (West Hall, Booth #5461). Its solid-state blind spot LiDAR, RS-LiDAR-E1 (E1) and the second generation smart solid-state LiDAR, RS-LiDAR-M series (M series), which made their overseas debut.

E1 attracted the most visitors among all products exhibited. It is an automotive-grade solid-state LiDAR with RoboSense-developed chips, which greatly simplifies product circuit design and production processes, and features high performance and cost advantages. E1 provides a 120°×90° ultra-wide FoV, supports over 25Hz ultra-high refresh rate, and has a ranging capability of 30m@10%. It is the most ideal LiDAR for intelligent vehicle systems to achieve zero blind area.

New products from the RoboSense M series made their debut at the same time, which features high performance, low cost, high reliability and high scalability. The M series is the only LiDAR product in the industry that can achieve continuous performance upgrades. In particular, M series has been awarded more than 50 models from companies including BYD, SAIC IM, FAW Hongqi, Chery, GWM, XPENG, Zeekr Intelligent Technology, Lotus Cars, GAC AION, WM Motor and Lucid.

With its world-leading LiDAR products and technical strengths, RoboSense has won recognition and support from customers across industries at CES 2023.

Based on its ultimate pursuit of technological innovation of LiDAR products, RoboSense is committed to building a lab of the largest scale in the industry and has the most complete equipment and facilities, the most mature testing systems, and the most advanced testing technologies in the world.

In addition, RoboSense has established the largest intelligent manufacturing system with the highest level of automation achieving production efficiency of "A LiDAR is manufactured every 12 seconds". The production lines will guarantee the delivery for forecasted orders of over ten millions units of LiDARs.

RoboSense will accelerate the automotive-grade series production and large-scale application of LiDARs in intelligent vehicles, empowering the automotive industry to deliver smarter and safer driving experience. Read the full article to know more about RoboSense at CES 2023.

