Blockhenge Announces ‘Spin-off’ of 8Fold Digital Asset Management

Blockhenge, Inc. is pleased to announce the completed ‘spin-off’ of 8Fold Digital Asset Management LLC, a new cryptoasset trading fund management firm.AUSTIN, TEXAS, THE UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockhenge, Inc. is pleased to announce the completed ‘spin-off’ of 8Fold Digital Asset Management LLC, a new cryptoasset trading fund management firm. 8Fold’s strategy is live trading Bitcoin and Ethereum and is currently live and is accepting new investors.
As a result of the spin-off, Blockhenge’s current CEO, Lu Yan, will be stepping down to become a partner and COO of 8Fold. “8Fold is thrilled to provide investors with active management of cryptoassets as an alternative or complement to buy-and-hold. We posted strong profits for our investors in a tough 2022. Our algorithms trade systematically, around the clock, responding to the dynamic and volatile nature of the asset class, better than any human could,” said Yan. “This provides our investors with potentially attractive returns in both bull and bear markets. Our founding partners bring unparalleled experience in not just the cryptoasset market but also Wall Street quantitative hedge funds.”
With Yan taking over the responsibility of 8Fold’s business operations, Dustin D. Trammell has been appointed Interim CEO of Blockhenge. Trammell has represented the parent company and primary investor, Trammell Ventures on the Blockhenge Board of Directors since November of 2019. “Expanding into the managed trading space, we necessarily needed to structure our fund management division appropriately, spinning 8Fold off as a separate firm,” said Dustin D. Trammell. “Blockhenge will continue forward separately with its Cryptomnio trading platform product and Bitcoin-focused financial services business.”
Blockhenge is a financial technology company specializing in sophisticated software solutions in the cryptoasset and Bitcoin space, designed to support and anticipate the needs of advanced traders, investors, and users in digital currencies and cryptoassets. The Blockhenge team has worked in cryptoassets and blockchain since its inception with Bitcoin in 2009 and credits their success to anticipating the expanding demands of their customers and placing a focus on innovation when it comes to the development of their products and services.
Birthed from a partnership between cryptoasset pioneers and experienced hedge fund professionals, 8Fold has created a unique edge in the digital asset class. Together the 8Fold team draws on decades of experience and exclusive insights in both crypto and traditional asset management and is committed to offering investors exposure to cryptoassets using a transparent, risk-managed trading approach.
