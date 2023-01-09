Social Media App Frog Launches The Roll-out of SUPmarket Pop-Up Activation Across UK's University Campuses

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2023) - Gen Z social media app Frog recently launched the SUPmarket pop-up activation across UK's university campuses, following the success of its first SUPmarket pop-up held in London's Piccadilly Circus last month.

Picture: SUPmarket pop-up activation at London's Piccadilly Circus

The SUPmarket activation takes its name from the app's 'SUP' feature, which centres around creating real-life, unfiltered video stories that can be shared privately or publicly with friends on the Frog app.

Launched in 2020, Frog introduced the SUP feature that facilitates genuine interactions between friends online. Coined by the simple phrase 'what's up,' users can share simple, unfiltered, real-life moments with friends using the SUP feature.

The app currently has over four million users worldwide and is aimed at Gen Zs who may be looking for new forms of social media without filters and free of the social pressure to edit content.

SUPmarket activation opened at the University of Leeds on November 29, followed by an opening at Leeds Beckett University on December 1. With SUPmarket shoppers encouraged to keep themes of friendship in mind, the SUPmarket was stocked with an extensive selection of Gen Z favourite snack-inspired goodies, each of which boasted a unique 'friendship-flavoured' name including the 'Hope & Humour' flavoured crisps, 'Lettuce Be Friends Salad', and 'Bean Thinking About You' baked beans. Within each product, Frog ensured there was a surprise gift hidden inside from cash prizes, cinema tickets and trivia questions to quirky toys that included stress balls and sudoku print toilet paper.

The new activations follow the success of the first SUPmarket pop-up held in London's Piccadilly Circus last month. Taking place over a week, the London SUPmarket pop-up welcomed over 1,500 guests and saw over 3,000 free prizes gifted to attendees who took part in the SUP lucky dip. The SUPmarket also became a viral sensation on TikTok as it welcomed several prominent influencers such as Ryan Snellings (2.4M followers), Bailey Nelson (1.7M followers), and Abbie Kirkman (207k followers).

In 2023, Frog is looking forward to launching the SUPmarket activation in additional UK university locations as it continues to become the social media app of choice for the Gen Z generation.

About Frog

Frog is a new social media app founded in 2020 by two London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) students setting out to fight filters and build a social network for real. Based out of London, California, and Texas, over four million authentic, Frog now has over 4 million Gen Z users worldwide who enjoy living in real-life moments without filters. Harnessing the power of AI, Frog is dedicated to nurturing meaningful friendships by bringing friends together in a more transparent and authentic way. With the app prioritising the nurturing of genuine friendships, Frog's key features centre around SEQUEL, which encourages users to continue each other's real-life moments with their own take, and WIDGET, which allows instant messaging between friends on the smartphone's Home Screen.

Contact Details:

Contact Person: Scynge Xing

Email: xingyunxi@frogcool.com

Website: https://frogapp.me/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150481