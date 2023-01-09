Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 9, 2023
January 8, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
|
National Capital Region, Canada
|
|
10:00 a.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart Canada for Mexico City where he will attend the North American Leaders' Summit.
|
|
|
|
Macdonald-Cartier International Airport
|
|
|
|
Mexico City, Mexico
|
|
Private meetings
|
|
2:40 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City.
|
|
|
|
Felipe Ángeles International Airport
|
|
|
|
4:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in the North American CEO Summit.
|
|
|
|
5:45 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will meet with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, Daniel Servitje.
|
|
|
|
6:35 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the dinner given by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.
|
|
|
|
Closed to media
|
|
