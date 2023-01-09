Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 332,554 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 9, 2023

January 8, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

National Capital Region, Canada


10:00 a.m.     

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart Canada for Mexico City where he will attend the North American Leaders' Summit.



Macdonald-Cartier International Airport



Note for media:



Mexico City, Mexico


Private meetings


2:40 p.m.       

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City.



Felipe Ángeles International Airport



Note for media:



4:35 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will participate in the North American CEO Summit.



Note for media:



5:45 p.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, Daniel Servitje.



Note for media:

  • Photo opportunity at the beginning of the meeting


6:35 p.m.       

The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the dinner given by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.



Closed to media


This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/08/c9792.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 9, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.