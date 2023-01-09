Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, January 9, 2023

National Capital Region, Canada





10:00 a.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will depart Canada for Mexico City where he will attend the North American Leaders' Summit.









Macdonald-Cartier International Airport









Mexico City, Mexico





Private meetings





2:40 p.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will arrive in Mexico City.









Felipe Ángeles International Airport









4:35 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in the North American CEO Summit.









5:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Bimbo, Daniel Servitje.









6:35 p.m. The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the dinner given by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.









Closed to media