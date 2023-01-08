Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and an Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Tingey Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in the 200 block of Tingey Street, Southeast.

At approximately 4:10 am, the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and attempted to rob the victim. During the attempt, the suspect shot the victim, then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle, described as a 4 door, gray in color sedan, was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.