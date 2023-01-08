Suspect Sought in Robbery Offenses in the First and Second Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in the First and Second Districts.

Robbery (Force and Violence): At approximately 2:40 am, the suspect approached the victim at H Street and 7 th Street, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-002-336

Assault with Intent to Rob: At approximately 6:13 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to grab the victim’s bag but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 23-002-355

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.